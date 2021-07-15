Genshin Impact fans celebrate Hu Tao’s Birthday on YouTube and Twitter

July 15th is Hu Tao’s birthday in Genshin Impact, which has led some parts of the community to celebrate it.For those that don’t know, Hu Tao is the 77th director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Not only that, but she’s also the icon of the popular Discord group of the same name. In Genshin Impact, she’s a terrific DPS unit who can easily wipe the floor with most bosses in the game.As it is with most popular Genshin Impact characters, some people love to celebrate these fictional characters’ birthdays with amusing videos and fanart. Given that it is July 15th in some parts of the world, it is only suitable to discuss Hu Tao’s birthday and how the Genshin Impact community is reacting on YouTube and Twitter.Hu Tao’s birthday: YouTube and Twitter reactions for the popular Genshin Impact character Hu Tao fans have recently posted some YouTube videos and Tweets promoting the character. Of course, those that are disinterested in it have chosen to ignore it, but it’s the content related to Hu Tao that is interesting to discuss.The video above, for example, showcases the birthday message players get from Hu Tao whilst showing off random stuff associated with the popular character.Why is Hu Tao popular? Hu Tao’s birthday is on July 15th (Image via miHoYo)There is an interesting juxtaposition between a funeral director being a serious and solemn position and that funeral director being a cheerful girl. Hu Tao can switch between the two moods quite easily, which makes her character an amusing one that stands out even in Genshin Impact’s colorful cast.Of course, it’s Hu Tao’s insane DPS capabilities that endear herself to most Genshin Impact players. She’s a mean CRIT machine with an interesting Elemental Skill that drains her HP, which makes her a high risk and high reward playable character.YouTube video for Hu Tao’s birthday There are a few Hu Tao videos already out on July 14th for United States players, such as the one above, where Hu Tao just utterly destroys Level 90 bosses in about a minute or so.This YouTube video shows how effortlessly Hu Tao can dispose of some bosses as a solo option. Doing this at 1 HP is obviously risky, but it’s still a fun proof of concept that showcases why Hu Tao has such a fearsome reputation when it comes to her DPS output.Twitter reactions from the Genshin Impact communityHappy Birthday, Hu tao！！！#GenshinImpact#胡桃生誕祭2021#原神イラスト pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/U6EbbPMp5R— Nekon 🍵 45/180宵宮 (@nekoonell) July 14, 2021Unsurprisingly, Hu Tao has received a fair amount of fanart from her fans on Twitter.”No Regrets” – Hu Tao birthday artSpeedpaint posted in replies#art #genshin #hutao #genshinimpact #painting #fanart pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/9LNbYhHIg0— EL1013 (DTIYS on my Instagram @lollliplops) (@lollliplops) July 14, 2021Another example of fanart involving Hu Tao in Genshin Impact. that one kotori meme but it’s hu tao genshin impact👀birthday offering to our fiery meme queen!!!!🔥🔥🔥#原神 #原神イラスト #原神絵描きさんと繋がりたい #絵描きさんと繋がりたい #genshin #genshinimpact #genshinimpactfanart #artistonhttps://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/fz4grSETpP— 海未 (@uminamimin) July 12, 2021Fanart is the most popular type of Tweets found on Twitter for Hu Tao, and it’s no different than on her birthday.Hi, it’s Hu Tao’s bday. Go read her letter.#art #イラスト #fanart #genshinimpact #digitalart #drawing #digiart #原神 #genshin #HuTao #胡桃 #フータオ pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/zcfh0rbyxI— Eima J. (@kodokunoakashi) July 14, 2021Many different artists are sharing their interpretations of Hu Tao on Twitter.★ today is july 15th! – let’s celebrate the birthday of hu tao from genshin impact! pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/8DpdnaOarG— anime birthdays! (@animesvsd) July 14, 2021Some tweets have even been posted right when this article was written, like the one found above. OH GOD I just realized that tomorrow 15th July was Hu Tao birthday and i just hope that there’s a official art with yanfei in it #Genshin_Impact #HuTao #Yanfei #YanTao pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/z7P8HMjwjW— erich | Wanted all Inazuma Women (@needyanfei) July 13, 2021Other than numerous fanart examples, some Twitter users are also sharing screenshots of Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.OMG! I was just playing genshin and hu tao Sent Me this and HAPPY BIRTHDAY HU TAO🎉🎂♥️ pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/AKE2ebSMy1— Ash (@deadash04) July 14, 2021Of course, there are also people celebrating the standard birthday message they get in-game.en japón ya es el cumpleaños de la mejor dps pyro de genshin te amo hu tao 😭😭 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/854B0aoVzl— fubu 🍁 (@sweetsenku) July 14, 2021Of course, it isn’t just English speakers that are posting tweets about Hu Tao’s birthday. Here, the Twitter user is talking about how it’s Hu Tao’s birthday in Japan and how she’s the best Pyro user. happy bday to genshin’s best girl, hu tao!! #胡桃生誕祭2021 #胡桃 #原神 #GenshinImpact #HUTAO pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/GhP6oTspZI— anshizuu (@anshizuu) July 14, 2021Likewise, artists from other countries are sharing their artwork for Hu Tao on this day.turned on the genshin https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter account’s notifs so I know when they’ll tweet about hu tao today pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/AC8Y4SMZ1o— park (@wizhIist) July 14, 2021Of course, some Twitter uses just want to see official art of Hu Tao given that it’s her birthday. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply