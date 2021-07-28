Genshin Impact Gourmet Supremos quest locations and guide to complete them

Genshin Impact 2.0 has brought players to the new region of Inazuma, and the area is packed with quests and secrets for players to uncover and complete. The Gourmet Supremos are members of a multi-part quest that players can undertake to learn more about the cuisine of Inazuma along with gaining several recipes to use. They are a trio of characters that appear in several locations and players can interact with them to help them on their journey and get some easy rewards.Genshin Impact Guide: Gourmet Supremos locations and quests The Gourmet Supremos show up several times in Genshin Impact 2.0 and can be found all over Inazuma, giving players the opportunity to get tons of rewards and several recipes. Players can find the Gourmet Supremos at these locations:Just outside of Ritou IslandThe Sacred Sakura TreeKannazuka IslandYashiori IslandInazuma CityGourmet Supremos, Assemble: The Gourmet Supremos can be found just outside of Ritou (Image via Wow Quests) The first time players encounter the Gourmet Supremos will be just outside of Ritou Island, and players will be able to interact with them to learn about their journey and agree to help them out. Players will be tasked with giving them a “Special Sakura Bloom” which can be acquired nearby inside an Electro Barrier. Players will need to utilize an Electrogranum to pick up this item, and once they present it to the Gourmet Supremos they will complete the quest, gaining the Sakura Tempura recipe.Gourmet Supremos: Of Shrines and Sakuraset the res to 1.5, it’s so laggy but I got a shot of the sacred sakura tree pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/9zCYQ30p8C— teramisu⛅🌙 (@trrncc) July 25, 2021To complete this Gourmet Supremos quest, Genshin Impact players will simply need to head to the Sacred Sakura tree for the first time. Once players interact with the Sacred Sakura, the quest will automatically be completed. Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider The Gourmet Supremos can be found on the shores of Kannazuka Island (Image via Wow Quests)The Gourmet Supremos show up again in Genshin Impact on Kannazuka Island and players will need to help them out by locating another key ingredient for their next dish. The Gourmet Supremos ask players to find a special crab that lives under a Thunder Sakura, and players will be able to lay bait to catch the crab. Once they successfully bait and capture the crab, they can complete the quest and be rewarded with the Crab Roe Kourayaki Recipe.Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Diversfrom the gourmet supremos deep divers quest in yashiori island, it’s underground pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Fs3ovxJtvo— cj ✦ (@bfftaos) July 23, 2021Players will need to head underground for this Gourmet Supremos quest, as it takes place on Yashiori Island. Genshin Impact players may have noticed a strange square hole on the map of this island, and heading inside will reveal the location of the Gourmet Supremos. This time, players will need to explore the underground area until they can locate the Fresh Seagrass. Completing this quest will give players the recipe for Onigiri.Gourmet Supremos: On the Road The Gourmet Supremos have taken their travels to Inazuma City (Image via Wow Quests)Genshin Impact players can find the Gourmet Supremos in Inazuma City, where they are looking for cooking ingredients for their next dish. Players will need to talk to Xudong and then head to the marked area on their map in Chinju Forest. After conversing with a samurai, players will need to pick up several ingredients scattered around the forest before bringing them back to Xudong. Once that is complete, players can head to the final cooking spot and finish up this Gourmet Supremos quest, though they won’t get any recipes this time.Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating WellThe gourmet supremos in genshin are my favorite npc group 💖💖💖(Spoielrs for their chain quest⬇️) pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/98g38CiLw8— Iris (@lumiris_) July 24, 2021This Gourmet Supremos quest seems to be tied to a Daily Commission for the Gourmet Supremos, and players will be unable to complete it until they have received this Commission. Players will have to set their Daily Commissions to Inazuma until they get this quest to continue the Gourmet Supremos questline.Also read: Genshin Impact Electro Traveler build guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts and Talent priority for MC build 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply