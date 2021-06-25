Genshin Impact Guide: How to find Masanori, the nameless samurai’s blade

Genshin Impact players may have come across a mysterious samurai during their travels around Inazuma, as the new region introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of quests to uncover. This samurai is first introduced as being nameless, but after players progress his story, they uncover his history and his true name, Masanori. Later during his questline, players will need to locate his lost blade, and return it to the nameless samurai.Genshin Impact guide on where to seach for Masanori’s blade Finding the blade for Masanori is a simple task, as players are given directions to the lost blade as soon as they undertake the task. Players will simply need to head to the area that they are given and uncover the hidden weapon. The area in which the lost sword can be found (Image via Wow Quests)Players will need to head to Nazuchi Beach to find the lost blade, where it is guarded by several samurai. Once players defeat them, they are free to pick up the sword from the ground and draw it. The lost blade mentioned by Masanori (Image via Wow Quests)Once players draw the blade, they will need to return to Masanori where they can continue the quest. Unfortunately, upon being presented with the blade, Masanori will fly into a rage and players will need to battle him to finish this questline. Testing out Iron Sting with my BESTO FRIENDO Masanori pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/VJ2g1hW32h— Aste! and 98 others (@Asterra_V) July 24, 2021How to defeat Masanori in Genshin Impact: Masanori is a powerful foe and players will need to give it their all to defeat the enraged Samurai. He utilizes the same moveset as the other samurai in Inazuma, with powerful spinning attacks and Electro slashes. Players will need to be aware of his health regeneration, as he will heal his HP back multiple times during the fight if he is not defeated quickly enough. Players will need to drain Masanori’s health bar twice to fully defeat this foe and complete the quest, gaining Masanori’s trust.Masanori is my new best friend pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/rhIOfkFaQ8— Aste! and 98 others (@Asterra_V) July 23, 2021Also read: Genshin Impact Electro Traveler build guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts and Talent priority for MC build 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply