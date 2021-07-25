Genshin Impact guide: How to get chests in exchange of mysterious conches from Inazuma NPC

In the new region of Genshin Impact, Inazuma, there is one NPC that requests players to find mysterious conches.The NPC named ‘Takashi’ can exchange the quest item ‘Mysterious Conch’ for one of his Common Chests. Takashi can be seen living in a makeshift house structured with a giant conch on the beach in Tatarasuna, Inazuma.This unnamed quest is a daily one, where players can return to Takashi the next day to repeat the task. This article will show Genshin Impact players the location of where they can find the mysterious conch. Mysterious conch locations in Inazuma, Genshin Impact Takashi’s house beside the beach in Kannazuka (Image via Genshin Impact) Location of Takashi’s house on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)Takashi can be spotted north of Tatarasuna, Kannazuka in Genshin Impact. Behind him are three Common Chests that are locked and can only be opened after the exchange. Takashi can trade one of his Common Chests with three mysterious conches collected by players.For this quest, Genshin Impact players do not need to interact with Takashi to start the task. Instead, they can search directly for the mysterious conch on the seashore near Takashi’s house. Then, players can return to Takashi’s place to instantly complete the quest. Mysterious Conch location beside a rock in front of Takashi’s house (Image via Genshin Impact)Players can find various shiny items on the beach near Takashi’s home that they can pick up. The shiny object can give them a mysterious conch or materials such as wheat, radish, and Sunsettia. However, players should beware that some shiny items can also spawn an enemy from Slime to Abyss Mage and Kairagi. Only three conches can be given to Takashi daily (Image via ZaFrostPet, Youtube)In general, the mysterious conch can be located in the area of Takashi’s house. Moreover, players can only submit three conches per day to Takashi in exchange for his Common Chest. Therefore, they do not need to stockpile the mysterious conch hastily. Choose one out of three Common Chests (Image via ZaFrostPet, Youtube)Once players give three conches to Takashi, they can choose one out of three Common Chests in the house. Note that the rewards are mediocre and random accordingly with the task given. Examples of the prizes are Iron Chunk, a bag of flower seeds, Sunsettia, Tomato, and the like. Read More: Genshin Impact Naku weed locations: All places with interactive map locations 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply