Genshin Impact guide to continue the investigation at abandoned shrine

In one of Genshin Impact's new world quests, the Traveler has to figure out a strange puzzle to continue investigating a shrine.After clearing the quest, A Strange Story in Konda, players unlock a sequel world quest, Sacrificial Offering. In this story, the Traveler continues to help the mysterious character, Kazari, by tending to a shrine. There are ghostly creatures in the area, however, and players must figure out how to interact with them.How to solve the Mysterious Shadows puzzle in Genshin ImpactIn Sacrificial Offering, the Traveler goes to an abandoned shrine around Konda Village. The initial objective is to simply investigate the area. Genshin Impact's hint to the Mysterious Shadows puzzle (image via WoW Quests)In the highlighted area on the map, there are several "Mysterious Shadows" that all seem like ghosts dressed as shrine maidens. By interacting with the abandoned shrine, players get a hint as to what they need to do with them.The three Mysterious Shadows need to be gathered in one place. Specifically, there are three big Kitsune statues nearby where the entities need to be. Target location for the Mysterious Shadows (image via Genshin Impact) Interacting with a Mysterious Shadow will cause it to disappear and relocate elsewhere. Players just need to continue doing this until three of them are by the Kitsune statues.There are several locations for Mysterious Shadows in the Sacrificial offering quest. The shadows are sometimes easy to find, standing around Kitsune statues and shrines. Some trickier places they may be found in are: the roof of the shrine, and right next to a tree, almost hidden. After interacting with the shadows in all locations, this part of the quest should be almost complete. Three Mysterious Shadows will be gathered by the three Kitsune statues, and three chests will appear here.In the middle of the chests, there will be an old text. Picking this up will conclude the investigation into this shrine, and Travelers will then need to go to the Grand Narukami Shrine.Finishing the Sacrificial Offering quest in Genshin Impact The Traveler speaking with Inagi Hotomi (image via ZaFrostPet)Once the Traveler has reached the high altitudes of the grand shrine, they should speak to Inagi Hotomi. She will gift the Traveler an important gadget, Memento Lens.The Traveler will have to use Memento Lens to observe the Kitsune statues imbued with Electro energy. By doing so, they will learn the "sacred words" also mentioned in the abandoned shrine's earlier hints. Scanning a Kitsune statue with the Memento Lens (image via ZaFrostPet)After properly reciting the sacred words, players will navigate to a nearby barrier. The goal is to destroy the barrier by solving a puzzle and beating a Mysterious Samurai.With the barrier destroyed, the Sacrificial Offering quest will conclude after some brief dialog. Genshin Impact will reward players with 40 Primogems and the Cleansing Defilement quest will be unlocked.Also read: Genshin Impact guide to The Farmer's Treasure: All 4 old stone slate locations revealed