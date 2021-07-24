Genshin Impact guide to The Farmer’s Treasure: All 4 old stone slate locations revealed

One of Genshin Impact’s new world quests, The Farmer’s Treasure, centers around a “professional treasure hunter” named Saimon Jirou.Jirou is a somewhat shady NPC who can be found on Jinren Island in Inazuma. After the Traveler frees him from a cage, Jirou asks them for help in acquiring four Old Stone Slates.He offers treasure as a reward, but gives no hints on the slates’ locations.Where to find the Old Stone Slates in Genshin ImpactLocation 1 – Konda VillageThe first Old Stone Slate is inside the well in Konda Village. Just after entering the well and following the stream, there will be a room on the right. The slate is here near a Luxurious Chest. Map location for the old stone slate in the Konda well (image via Genshin Impact) Context for the old stone slate in the Konda well (image via Genshin Impact) The well can only be opened through the quest, “A Strange Story in Konda.” After interrogating the village chief with evidence on hand, the Traveler will find his notes on a roof which lead them to the key to the well.Location 2 – Kamisato EstateAnother Old Stone Slate is hidden on the outreaching shoreline northeast of Kamisato Estate. With large tree roots near Waverider Waypoint, this slate is under a small cover. Map location for the old stone slate outside Kamisato Estate (image via Genshin Impact) Context for the old stone slate outside Kamisato Estate (image via Genshin Impact)Locations 3 & 4 – Araumi Ruins The remaining two Old Stone Slates are both inside Araumi Ruins. One of them is in a pile of dirt, near a puzzle with five cubes. After opening the ruins, players should descend one floor via a hole in the ground, then pass through the corridor and climb the stairs.This Old Stone Slate is by the top of the staircase. Map location for the old stone slate by the stairs in Araumi Ruins (image via Genshin Impact) Context for the old stone slate by the stairs in Araumi Ruins (image via Genshin Impact)The final Old Stone Slate is near the teleport waypoint inside Araumi Ruins. It’s among the rubble next to some collapsed and buried buildings. Map location for the old stone slate by the teleport waypoint in Araumi Ruins (image via Genshin Impact) Context for the old stone slate by the teleport waypoint in Araumi Ruins (image via Genshin Impact)Players can explore Araumi Ruins during or after the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual Quests. After obtaining the Memento Lens, players can use the gadget to scan Earth Kitsune Statues. Doing this on the statues in the round, broken pillar will open the ruins below it. Finishing ‘The Farmer’s Treasure’ quest in Genshin ImpactWith all four stone tablets, Genshin Impact players will finally see “The Farmer’s Treasure” among their quests. The rest of this quest should be fairly straightforward, with no more hidden items to find.The Traveler will have to meet up with Saimon Jirou on Jinren Island. He’ll send the Traveler off on a quick task just to mislead them, and the latter will then go back to confront Jirou for lying. Saimon Jirou persuading the Traveler (image via ZaFrostPet)Players will fight a few hordes of enemies who captured Jirou while the Traveler was away. Then, the Traveler will find the locked treasure and revisit with Jirou and the Konda Village chief to end the quest.Also read: Genshin Impact Sacrificial Offering quest guide: How to investigate using the Memento Lens 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply