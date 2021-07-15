Genshin Impact Inazuma release date, Ayaka banner 4-star characters, and cross-save feature details

Uncategorized

Genshin Impact is about a week away from receiving the 2.0 update, meaning Inazuma's release date is fast approaching.Inazuma will soon bring players new quests to complete, events to play, and places to explore. Along with Inazuma's release, the new characters Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu will be released. Moreover, leaks now hint at the 4-star characters who may appear in Ayaka's banner.When will Inazuma be released in Genshin Impact?In Genshin Impact, Inazuma will be released on July 21, or July 20 for some earlier time zones. This release date assumes the most likely situation, which is that Inazuma will be available as soon as the 2.0 update drops. Inazuma preview in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream (image via miHoYo)Inazuma is the focal point of Genshin Impact 2.0. A few plotlines are sure to progress in this region, either in this update or future ones.For example, players are sure to learn more about the Electro Archon, Baal. She's been portrayed as an antagonist thus far in Genshin Impact. She has hunted Vision holders, closed the country's borders, and likely killed one of Kazuha's friends. Baal preview in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream (image via miHoYo)Evidently, her Vision Hunt Decree is a part of her quest for eternity, as she offers the recollected Visions to a statue of a god. This goal of achieving eternity is a vague concept to say the least. Thankfully, the 2.0 special livestream indicated that players would learn more about Baal's motives.In Inazuma, the Traveler's quest to explore Teyvat will continue, and they may learn more about their homeland of Khaenri'ah. They will encounter the Electro Archon in Inazuma, as they likely will with all current archons.Either in 2.0 or later, players will finally see how the protagonist and the apparent tyrant interact, learning whether it will be a peaceful exchange or otherwise.Ayaka banner's featured 4-star characters Ayaka preview (image via miHoYo)A trusted leaker, abc64, recently posted about the upcoming Ayaka banner. According to the post, Ninguang, Yanfei, and Chongyun will be the featured 4-star characters. If the leak is true, these characters will all have increased drop rates on the banner.Players may have the chance to get two main DPS options here, Yanfei and Ninguang. Chongyun is also a good support character with Cryo-infusion abilities.2.0 Ayaka Banner [Subject to changes as always]⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Ayaka⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Yanfei, Ningguang, Chongyun#GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/mgHboORYIN— abc64 (@abc64real) July 12, 2021Ayaka has already been confirmed for version 2.0, and leaks suggest her banner will be the first to arrive in the update. Players who want to play with Ayaka or who need the 4-star characters should have some Primogems ready to go.PlayStation cross-save feature coming to Genshin Impact 2.0Starting in version 2.0, Genshin Impact players can link their PSN accounts to an email address, or link a miHoYo account to PSN. This feature will finally allow progress to be saved between PlayStation and PC/mobile devices.Greetings, dear Travelers,The cross-save function between account for #PlayStation and #miHoYo Account is coming to you in Version 2.0. View the full notice here https://t.co/6uUyLooAGG#GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/aOz5IudoT5— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 9, 2021Of course, there are a few stipulations to this upcoming feature. A PSN account can only be linked to one email address, and likewise, a miHoYo account can only be linked to one PSN account. The two accounts must also be on the same server. For full details, check out the official HoYoLAB article here. How to link a PSN account to an email addressWith game data on an existing PSN account, players must link it to an email address that's not registered with a miHoYo account. With that in mind, players can follow these steps to link their account:Log in to Genshin Impact on your PlayStationOpen Paimon's menuNavigate to Settings > Account > User Center > Link Account How to link a miHoYo account to PSNPlayers who wish to transfer their Genshin Impact data to PlayStation will also have that option in version 2.0. Assuming the PlayStation account is without game data, players will only need to do the following:Open Genshin Impact for the first time on a PlayStationA pop-up window will appearFollow the prompts to link the email address associated with the miHoYo account to the PSN