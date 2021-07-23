Genshin Impact: Inazuma’s Shrines of Depth locations with keys

Shrines of Depth are a great way to obtain precious in-game items in Genshin Impact.Genshin Impact recently released the 2.0 update, adding a brand new area to the game. The new nation is the Electro nation called Inazuma, which brings many new features, including new Shrines of Depth. Each Shrine of Depth has a Luxurious Chest within, containing artifacts, enhancement ores, weapons, and mora. Players will also get 40 Primogems from the chest after unlocking it. The article describes all the Shrines of Depth locations in Inazuma along with the keys to open them.Inazuma’s Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin ImpactThere are seven Shrines of Depth in Inazuma. In the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact released three out of six islands in Inazuma, so more Shrines of Depths will arrive with subsequent releases. Two are on Narukami Island. Three of them are in Kannazuka, and the other two are in Yashiori Island.Shrines of Depth are pretty easy to unlock as they’re not guarded by any enemies or puzzles. Players can navigate to the following locations in Inazuma for the Shrines of Depth:Chinju Forest: On the cliff to the east of the teleport waypointRitou: On a small island northwest of Ritou. Players can use a Waverider below the Ritou Statue of Seven to sail to the island.Near Shakkei Pavillion: In Tatarasuna, by the waypoint next to Shakkei Pavillion domain.Southwest of Tatarasuna: East of the southern teleport waypoint in TatarasunaWest of Tatarasuna: Southwest of the eastern teleport waypoint in TatarasunaSerpent’s Head: Northwest of the teleport waypoint, next to Maguu Kenki.Jakotsu Mine: In front of Formation Estate domain. Shrines of Depth locations in Narukami Island (image via Genshin Impact interactive world map) Shrines of Depth locations in Kannazuka (image via Genshin Impact interactive world map) Shrines of Depth locations in Yashiori Island (image via Genshin Impact interactive world map) How to get Inazuma’s Shrine of Depth Keys in Genshin ImpactCurrently, there are two sources in Inazuma where players can obtain the keys for Shrine of Depth. One is from Sacred Sakura’s Favors, and another is from the Statues of Seven. Genshin Impact has revealed up to 9 levels in the Sacred Sakura progression. Reaching level 8 in Sacred Sakura’s Favors will reward players with a Shrine of Depth Key. Sacred Sakura’s Favors (image via Genshin Impact)Sacred Sakura’s level can be increased by using Electro Sigils. Each level requires 25 Electro Sigils to upgrade. Players can expect to get more Shrine of Depth Keys as rewards when the rest of the Sacred Sakura levels are revealed. Inazuma Statue of Seven rewards for level 3 (image via Genshin Impact)The Inazuma Statues of Seven also reward Shrine of Depth keys at level 1 and 3. Inazuma Statue of Seven can be upgraded by offering them Electroculus. Rewards for subsequent levels are yet to be revealed by Genshin Impact. Players can safely assume to get more keys at higher levels. As more islands are to be revealed in the future, more keys will be required to enter these Shrines of Depth.Also read: How to get 600 Primogems in Genshin Impact right after version 2.0 Inazuma update 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply