Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Ayaka and Yoimiya so far 

The Genshin Impact leaks regarding Ayaka and Yoimiya are reasonably charming so far as recordsdata goes.

There’s a stark distinction between the Genshin Impact leaks that discuss about Ayaka and of us who discuss about Yoimiya. For starters, Yoimiya does not additionally fill a mannequin printed; she’s merely excellent some recordsdata that has been datamined from Genshin Impact leakers. For comparability’s sake, recordsdata on Yoimiya is nice additional restricted when put subsequent with recordsdata on Ayaka.

Whereas Yoimiya comes from a additional up to date leak, Ayaka has been leaked a really prolonged time in the past, excellent across the time when Genshin Impact flip into in closed beta. Given how potential once more that flip into, various things can be modified for her when she is within the waste launched (such as a result of the numbers on her equipment).

With that in thoughts, this text will quilt the non-technical elements of these characters in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka and Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is a extremely anticipated character for a lot of Genshin Impact followers (Picture by Genshin Impact Reddit)

As talked about beforehand, Yoimiya has no recognized mannequin. On the other hand, that does now not imply that there may be not often any recordsdata on what she is going to have the ability to seemingly stare love in Genshin Impact. Clearly, Ayaka has far additional recordsdata leaked about her, so this may moreover be simple to quilt that later listed proper right here.

Or now not it is steadily speculated that these two characters will fill additional recordsdata leaked when Inazuma is launched, nonetheless there may be not often any concrete proof to counsel that these two characters are coming quickly. Different characters love Eula and Kazuha will attain prolonged before these two will.

Ayaka Information

No longer like earlier leaks with Kazuha and Eula, there may be not often any leak confirming the arrival date of Ayaka. The above tweet is essentially a “he says, she says” type of leak. Therefore, avid players should mood their expectations for when Ayaka may presumably map in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka’s plump title is Kamisato Ayaka, and her description reads:

“The princess of the well-known Dwelling Kamisato of Inazuma. She’s the embodiment of nobility and magnificence.”

Judging by the primary sentence, Ayaka may be related to the Inazuma enlargement when it arrives in Genshin Impact.

Akaya skillset

Ayaka’s ascension gives (Picture by Honey Impact)

Ayaka is a five-well-known particular person sword particular person estimable of using the Cryo imaginative and prescient. So far as her skillset goes, her Elemental Capability is recognized as Kamisato Artwork – Hyouka, which is indisputably a small AOE of Cryo that surrounds her. Or now not it’s miles a bit of on the unhurried aspect, nonetheless it utterly does fill applicable differ.

Ayaka’s alternate shuffle is recognized as Kamisato Artwork – Senho. Or now not it is indisputably a buffed model of Mona’s shuffle, as Ayaka is estimable of traversing via Genshin Impact’s our bodies of water within the equivalent potential, but it additionally has a purpose in struggle. Avid gamers who train this may inflict Wintry on close by foes, which is ready to additionally convert her Assault DMG into Cryo DMG for a short while.

This works fantastically alongside together with her closing passive, Amatsumi Kunitsumi Ihahigoto. If an enemy has 30% or much less HP, then Ayaka will impress them. This may moreover merely at closing permit her to true now assault them, dealing Cryo DMG as a Charged Assault equal to 300% of her new ATK.

Ayaka’s Elemental Burst is Kamisato Artwork – Soumetsu, which is a vital switch that creates a bladestorm after she does a pair of slashes. These bladestorms proceed to deal Cryo DMG, which fits correctly with one among her constellations that manufacture additional bladestorms.

For a additional in-depth stare into Ayaka’s skillset, together with her constellations, check this hyperlink out.

Yoimiya Information

As proven above, Yoimiya does now not fill a visual mannequin for the ultimate public to go looking excellent now. On the other hand, she is described as a considerably revealing shrine maiden in numerous leaks. Clearly, one leaker’s thought on what’s thought-about “revealing” is never any longer too helpful for a lot of Genshin Impact avid players.

Quiet, Yoimiya is recognized to be a five-well-known particular person bow wielder estimable of using the Pyro imaginative and prescient. She’s going to seemingly outclass Amber, as she is estimable of lights her arrows on hearth with strikes recognized as “AimShoot_BombArrow” and “Arrow_Bomb.”

Any skillset about the up to date hero hasn’t been correctly leaked as of but, nice to the apprehension of Genshin Impact followers. Very important love Ayaka, there may be not often any concrete proof to counsel when she may be launched.

When will these two up to date characters be launched?

Ayaka artwork (Picture by Wallpaper Cave)

There’s not often such a factor as a definitive reply for when Ayaka and Yoimiya may be launched. Fervent with how potential once more Ayaka flip into leaked, one would’ve assumed that she would had been launched by now. Additional recordsdata associated to those two up to date characters is at all times launched as quickly as Inazuma is within the waste out.

Optimistically by then, there may be correct essential elements to speak about within the case of Yoimiya, who may presumably persistently be cut back. As persistently, followers have to be conscious that leaks can differ from probably the greatest product.

