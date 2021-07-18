Genshin Impact leaks reveal expected Chasm release date, Keqing’s sword, and possible content of 2.1 update

The Genshin Impact leaks never stop, and players already have a good idea of what they might see in the near future.Although the 2.1 update is a good way away from the present, some leakers have already revealed some minor information pertaining to it. However, not everything that has been leaked is about the 2.1 update. For example, The Chasm isn’t going to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1.Genshin Impact players are still looking forward to the 2.0 update, so it should go without saying that the 2.1 update doesn’t have too much public info just yet. There’s a good amount to gauge fans’ interest in the future, but a lot of these leaks rely on the goodwill of the leakers themselves rather than concrete evidence.Genshin Impact leaks: Possible Chasm release date, Keqing’s sword, and other 2.1 infoI can most likely answer this actuallyI believe the pairing is Kokomi the Heartseeker (aka Star Seeker)This could be incorrect, but that’s what was hinted towards by my contact#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #inazuma #genshin #kokomi https://t.co/giXZWM0JQu— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021Naturally, there will also be new characters and weapons for Genshin Impact fans to look forward to in the 2.1 update. So far, there’s just a minor leak suggesting that Kokomi and The Starseeker (Keqing’s sword) would be the new items for players to collect.However, The Chasm, and 2.1 update info is a little more substantial when it comes to leaks. The Chasm release dateChasm will most likely be coming after Lantern Rite next year, which will be our second patch of 2022, with Lantern Rite being the first. https://t.co/BIXTC9gOmV— Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) July 16, 2021It has been stated by numerous leakers that The Chasm won’t be arriving in 2021. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players have a general idea of when The Chasm will be released.Apparently, it will be launched in the second patch of 2022. As it is with all Genshin Impact leaks, everything is subject to change.Genshin Impact 2.1 infoAll in all, 2.1 will be Anni a new island moonchaseLike I have said many times moonchase will not be as big as you’re expecting. Anni is the big event and that will be bountiful#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #inazuma #genshin https://t.co/2eKq5Y5O3K— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021The three main draws to the 2.1 update in Genshin Impact will be the Anniversary Event, Moonchase Festival, and a new Inazuma island. For those that don’t know, Inazuma isn’t going to be released as a full region in the 2.0 update. Several islands will be released in later updates.The Anniversary Event is a big event Genshin Impact players should keep an eye out for. All that’s known about it is that there will be an abundance of free Primogems.miHoYo has been generous with their other game, Honkai Impact 3rd, on its Anniversary Events, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume the same will happen here. As far as the Moonchase Festival is concerned, a Developer’s Discussion on 4/29 confirmed that Keqing plays a crucial role in it.Beta leaks:You will be short of two Electroculus to reach LV7 when upgrading the Statue of the Sevens in Inazuma.Subjected to changes.#GenshinImpact #原神— Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) July 17, 2021The tweet above is a good indication of how many Electroculi a Genshin Impact player can expect to get when Inazuma is released. More islands will be released throughout 2021 with various updates, with these islands hosting more Electroculi for the players to collect.Keqing’s SwordIf this weapon is going to be released, it’s passive or sub-stats would be tailored to make Keqing stronger. This is what I have heard from my side. https://t.co/i0dwfGX4o3— Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) July 16, 2021Keqing’s sword will apparently be named “The Starseeker.” It’s the same sword shown in her official art, and it also has a separate model seen in the tweet above. Nothing about its stats or passive is yet known, but it is apparently designed to make Keqing more useful in the current metagame.Seeing as though it will run alongside the Moonchase Festival (which Keqing will play a role in), it’s worth noting that version 2.1 is shaping up to be a good update for Keqing mains. There is even the possibility that her Story Quest will be released by then. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply