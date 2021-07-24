Genshin Impact Lightning Probe guide: How to solve Electro compass-like puzzles in Inazuma

Lightning Probes are complex devices in Genshin Impact that can reward players with hidden treasure chests if pointed in the right direction.Genshin Impact recently released the 2.0 update, which adds an enormous region called Inazuma. Inazuma has lots of hidden quests and puzzles that can lead to secret treasure chests. Each puzzle will require players to solve some mechanism to get the reward. One such mechanism needs Lightning Strike Probes that are only found in Inazuma.How to solve the Lightning Probe puzzle in Genshin ImpactLightning Probes are compass-like devices and can be found anywhere throughout Inazuma. They primarily exist as a collection of two or more, and all must be pointed towards the center. The probes can only detect sources that have an Electro element, so players need to be imbued with Electro to change the probe direction. Using Electrogranum to rotate Lightning Probe (image via Genshin Impact)Players can use Electrogranum to spin the probe in the right direction. Electrogranum can be obtained by interacting with Thunder Sakura Boughs. If there is no source of Electrogranum nearby, players can also use Electro Crystal ores to get affected by Electro. A character affected by Electro from Electro Crystal Ore (image via Genshin Impact)Standing near the Electro Crystal ore will do some minimal Electro damage but will implement the Electro effect for a considerable period. Lightning Probes can also be dealt with by Beidou’s Elemental Skill. But the cooldown period of Beidou’s parry can consume a bit of time during the puzzle. Solving Lightning Probe puzzle (image via Genshin Impact)Each Lightning Probe will have a stone base which will have a direction marked on it. Once it is rotated in that direction, the entire Lightning Probe will get fixed and start glowing. Pointing all the probes in the correct orientation can reward various treasure chests. Lightning Strike Probe puzzle locations in InazumaLightning Probes are abundant in the Kannazuka region of Inazuma. Two of the mechanisms involving Lightning Probes are marked with a quest-tag in the below map. Some Lightning Probe puzzle locations in Inazuma (image via Genshin Impact)The puzzle on the southern island of Tatarasuna rewards players with an Exquisite Chest. In contrast, the puzzle on the northern island unlocks an additional Eletro Seelie that leads to a Luxurious Chest.Also read: Memento lens in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and all you need to know 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply