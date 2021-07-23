Genshin Impact Naku weed locations: All places with interactive map locations

Naku Weed is one of the new local specialties in Inazuma and an important ascension material for the upcoming 5-star character, Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.All local specialties in each region of Genshin Impact take 48 hours to respawn after being harvested. There are only 44 Naku Weeds in Inazuma, while players need 168 to fully ascend Yoimiya. Therefore, players planning to wish for Yoimiya are recommended to start farming Naku Weeds in Genshin Impact.This guide will go over all the best locations to farm for Naku Weeds in Inazuma, Genshin Impact.Yoimiya Ascension Guide!#GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/pOhZ5zpWYk— Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) July 15, 2021Naku Weed location within the interactive map in Genshin Impact’s Inazuma Naku Weed locations within Narukami Island in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)It is wise if players collect Naku Weeds from places that have a bulk of them. One of the best places to farm them is near Grand Narukami Shrine. Players can find 10 Naku Weeds around the shrine. Naku Weed location within Kannazuka in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map) Players can then move to Tatarasuna, Kannazuka in Genshin Impact. This location has the most Naku Weeds throughout Inazuma. The total amount that can be obtained in Tatarasuna alone is 22 Naku Weeds. Naku Weed location within Yashiori Island in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)The last location with the bulk of Naku Weeds is from Musoujin Gorge to Higi Village in Genshin Impact. From this route, players can get 7 Naku Weeds.Interactive map for Naku Weeds in Inazuma, Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact players can use the interactive map above to locate the precise location of all 44 Naku Weeds. The map comes with zooming and panning features.From the map, players can see that most of the Naku Weeds are gathered in some locations. The bulk is in Tatarasuna, a few of them around Narukami Shrine, and even fewer within Yashiori Island.There are less than 50 Naku Weeds in Genshin Impact that can be farmed at one time. Thus, it is wise for players who wish to fully ascend Yoimiya to start collecting Naku Weeds from now on. Farming Route for Naku Weeds in Genshin Impact Having a farm route for local specialties is a great idea and saves a lot of time. Players can view and follow the path from the video above to collect all the Naku Weeds available in Genshin Impact.Read More: How to unlock the Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply