Geo 499 Plan vs Airtel 499 Plan below 500: A small fraction of the benefits! Disney + Hotstar Free with 3GB data and Rs 499 per day, plan below Rs 500 – Geo 499 Plan vs Airtel 499 Plan 500 includes Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Geo Cinema and more

If you are also a user of Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company Reliance Jio and are looking for a Jio plan for you that will give you 3GB data per day as well as OTT benefits for less than Rs 500. Well, then this news of ours is especially for you. Today we will give you detailed information about the benefits of a similar plan available with Reliance Jio for less than Rs.500.

Jio 499 plan

With this Geo plan, 3GB data per day is provided with 28 days validity, not only that, you will also get 6GB additional data in this plan. Apart from this, 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calling will also be available on any network.



Many other benefits

With this Geo prepaid plan, free access will be available with Geo Cinema and Geo TV with Disney + Hotstar, Geo News, Geo Security and Geo Cloud priced at Rs 499.



Jio competes with Airtel’s plan

Airtel 499 plan

Airtel’s plan offers 3 GB of data per day, unlimited calling on any network, 100 SMS per day.



Other benefits

With this plan Disney + Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for 30 days, Apollo 24 | 7 Circles for 3 months, free halotions, free wink music, 1 year Shaw Academy online course 100 cashback will be available. Fasttag.