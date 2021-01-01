Geo 499 Plan vs Airtel 499 Plan below 500: A small fraction of the benefits! Disney + Hotstar Free with 3GB data and Rs 499 per day, plan below Rs 500 – Geo 499 Plan vs Airtel 499 Plan 500 includes Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Geo Cinema and more
With this Geo plan, 3GB data per day is provided with 28 days validity, not only that, you will also get 6GB additional data in this plan. Apart from this, 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calling will also be available on any network.
Many other benefits
With this Geo prepaid plan, free access will be available with Geo Cinema and Geo TV with Disney + Hotstar, Geo News, Geo Security and Geo Cloud priced at Rs 499.
Jio competes with Airtel’s plan
Airtel 499 plan
Airtel’s plan offers 3 GB of data per day, unlimited calling on any network, 100 SMS per day.
Other benefits
With this plan Disney + Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for 30 days, Apollo 24 | 7 Circles for 3 months, free halotions, free wink music, 1 year Shaw Academy online course 100 cashback will be available. Fasttag.
