Geoffrey Edelsten’s ex-wife Gabi Grecko sensationally claims they were ‘still married’

She’s been extraordinarily vocal because the loss of life of her ex-husband Geoffrey Edelsten on Friday, and now Gabi Grecko has claimed they were ‘nonetheless married’ when he died.

In a publish on Instagram on Tuesday, the 32-year-old American clarified that she by no means divorced the multimillionaire businessman when they break up in 2015.

‘For individuals who have requested. No me and Geoffrey were nonetheless married when he handed away, no divorce, widowed,’ she wrote.

Bombshell: She’s been extraordinarily vocal because the loss of life of her ex-husband Geoffrey Edelsten on Friday, and now Gabi Grecko has claimed they were ‘nonetheless married’ when he died. Pictured collectively on the Crimson Ball in Melbourne in September 2015

In a since-deleted publish on Instagram on Monday, Gabi additionally claimed she was in with a shot at a slice of his fortune.

She shared a weird publish from an Instagram follower, who claimed Geoffrey had informed her three years in the past that he would depart Gabi ‘one thing’ in his will.

‘I met Mr Edelsten at a hospital in Australia three years in the past. He informed me that Gabi is the one girl that he has ever beloved and that he can by no means love one other girl,’ the publish learn.

‘He additionally talked about that in contrast to the others, she was not with him for his cash and that he intends to go away her one thing in his final will and testomony upon his passing.

‘He stated Gabi by no means judged him and made him really feel youthful and optimistic about life once more.’

The individual added: ‘I actually have no idea Gabi nor have I ever met her however I can vouch that she shouldn’t be a gold-digger and by no means leached on Mr Edelsten for his cash.’

Making financial institution: In a since-deleted publish on Instagram on Monday, Gabi additionally claimed she was in with a shot at a slice of his fortune. Pictured collectively on the Melbourne Cup in November 2014

Commenting on the publish, Gabi urged folks to ‘cease with the negativity’ after receiving a barrage of backlash following Geoffrey’s loss of life.

Geoffrey was discovered lifeless aged 78 by a cleaner at his Melbourne condominium on Friday, June 11 – the anniversary of his marriage ceremony to Gabi.

Gabi and Geoffrey dated on and off for 5 years, earlier than marrying in Melbourne again in 2015.

He was 72 and she or he was solely 26 when they tied the knot in an elaborate marriage ceremony ceremony.

However their marriage proved to be short-lived, with the previous couple splitting only a few months later.

They reunited in January 2018 and were planning on renewing their vows earlier than calling it quits once more on the finish of that 12 months.