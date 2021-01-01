Geophone Next Price Details and Offer Details: Geophone Next will be in every pocket! India’s cheapest 4G smartphone will be available from today, know all the news so far – Reliance Jio Cheapest 4G smartphone Geophone is available from next 10th September Find out the price details and all the expected details in the offer

New Delhi. Geophone Next Price Space and Offer Details: Reliance Jio’s upcoming budget 4G smartphone Geophone Next will be available. This phone will be available on September 10th. If you are thinking of buying it, you can buy it on September 10th. Also, it is said that pre-order of JioPhone Next may also start this week. According to a report, the company is in talks with distributors and retailers for the sale of Geophone Next. As per the announcement made during the 44th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 24th June, the device will be made available on 10th September, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are all the leaks so far regarding Geophone Next, be it price or features.



Expected Price of JioPhone Next:

According to reports, the JioPhone Next could be priced at Rs 3,499. It is also being rumored that there will be another variant of the phone, which will be available for around Rs 5,000. Looking at the price, it would not be wrong to say that everyone can buy this phone. Reliance Jio has also made arrangements so that everyone can buy this phone. The company has partnered with 5 banks. This will make it much easier to buy a phone. According to reports, customers who purchase Geophone Next will have to pay an advance of 10 per cent of the price of the phone. The remaining amount will then be financed.

If another leak about the price is to be believed, this smartphone can be presented in two variants. The base variant can be priced at Rs 5,000 and the high-end variant at Rs 7,000. If the new leak is to be believed, it can be booked by paying Rs.500 at 10 per cent rate.

The features of JioPhone are as follows:

Speaking of the features of JioPhone Next, some features have been confirmed and some are still possible. Speaking of the confirmed features of JioPhone Next, it will work on the Go edition of Android. It will be based on Android 11. This will give users a basic experience of Android phones. Due to the Android Go version, the interface of the phone is also expected to be clean. Google services will also be made available in this phone. Geophone Next will also be given Android software updates. Additionally, users can download apps through the Google Play Store. However, it should be noted that not all apps will be available in Geophone Next.

Speaking of other confirmed features, Google Assistant will be supported. This screen provides automatic reading of text translation and a quick way to quickly switch languages ​​over the phone. Regarding the camera of the phone, it was also said that Geophone Next will be equipped with rear and front cameras. This phone can come with HDR mode and Snapchat lens. It can be accessed directly from the phone’s camera. This phone can be given a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of possible features, a 5.5-inch or 6-inch display can be offered in the JioPhone Next. It is likely to be given an HD display. This phone will be offered with Qualcomm chipset. Qualcomm QM215 can be offered in JioPhone Next. It can be offered with 64-bit CPU and dual ISP support. It can be given a battery of 3000 to 4000 mAh. It can last up to one day on a single charge. Also, according to some reports, the phone can be given a 2500 mAh battery.

The phone can be offered in 2GB or 3GB RAM variants. Also 16GB or 32GB EMMC 4.5 storage can be offered. The phone is expected to be offered with a 13-megapixel primary camera. An 8-megapixel camera can also be provided for selfies. JioPhone Next will be offered with 4G VoLTE support. Two SIMs will work in this.



Set the following goals for JioPhone:

The company aims to sell 5 crore Geophone Next units in 6 months, a report said. As a result, Geo has signed deals with 5 banks for its latest 4G Geophone Next smartphone. This will allow more users to buy this phone. State Bank of India (SBI), Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure and DMI Finance are said to have pledged Rs 10,000 crore in business. At the same time, four other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have pledged Rs 2,500 crore in loan assistance.