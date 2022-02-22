World

George Floyd death: Defense rests in trial against ex-Minneapolis police officers after all 3 cops take stand

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
George Floyd death: Defense rests in trial against ex-Minneapolis police officers after all 3 cops take stand
Written by admin
George Floyd death: Defense rests in trial against ex-Minneapolis police officers after all 3 cops take stand

George Floyd death: Defense rests in trial against ex-Minneapolis police officers after all 3 cops take stand

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Defendant’s counsel argued against the sentence of the three Minneapolis Police officers charged with the May 2020 death of George Floyd rested their case Monday after a total of 18 days of federal trial in St. Paul, near Minnesota.

Thomas Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, rested after Lane To testify Hour after hour, he said that he thought Floyd was OK when Officer Derek Chouin’s knees were pressed to his neck while he was handcuffed on the street – until paramedics arrived and returned the 46-year-old black man. Lane co-cultivators, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Queng presented their case last week.

The concluding arguments are expected to be made on Tuesday before the jury gives directions and before the panel begins.

George Floyd’s death: A former Minneapolis police officer said when he saw Floyd’s face, “He was not good looking.”

Former Police Officer Thomas Lane appeared before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during the trial of George Floyd's murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minneapolis on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Former Police Officer Thomas Lane appeared before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during the trial of George Floyd’s murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minneapolis on Monday, February 21, 2022.
(Cedric Honstad via AP)

Three former officers have been charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Quang and Thao were also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, sparking worldwide protests and killing for racism and policing re-examination. Tuesday is the day of the last argument.

Queng was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Thao was behind the people next to him, prosecutors said.

READ Also  COVID vaccine 4th dose: CDC releases new guidance for some immunocompromised Americans to get additional shot

The officer said he did not realize George W. Floyd’s life was in danger

Lane, 38, said he saw Floyd’s face for the first time the moment paramedic placed Floyd on Garney as police threw a 46-year-old black man to the ground as they fought to arrest him. Earlier, when Lane grabbed Floyd’s leg, he thought he had seen the rise and fall of Floyd’s chest, and Lane testified and believed that Floyd still had blood pressure based on the presence of veins in his arm.

File - Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota This combination of photos, dated June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis Police Officer J.W. Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tu Thao

File – Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota This combination of photos, dated June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis Police Officer J.W. Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tu Thao
(AP, Henepin County Sheriff’s Office via file)

“What did you think when you saw his face there?” Gray asked.

“Um. She wasn’t good looking,” Lane said.

George Floyd’s death: Minneapolis police officers’ behavior ‘inconsistent’ with departmental policy, experts say

During the interrogation, Lane told prosecutor Samantha Triple that she had been trained that it was her duty to intervene and provide medical care if necessary. Lane said CPR should be started as soon as possible in “ideal situations” when no one has the pulse, but said that is not always possible in law enforcement cases.

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer Tu Thao testified during the trial of George Floyd's murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., On Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer Tu Thao testified during the trial of George Floyd’s murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., On Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
(Cedric Honstad via AP)

Agree with Lane Triple that medical assistance should be provided if a person carries someone on their neck. However, he added that he did not know how much pressure Chauvin was applying or where his knee was when Floyd died.

READ Also  Walker’s Triple-Double Leads Knicks Over Hawks 101-87 – Gadget Clock

“It seemed reasonable at the time. Mr Floyd was quite unexpected,” Lane said.

Thao testified last week that he was relying on three other officers to take care of Floyd’s medical needs while controlling crowds and traffic. Queng, who was as cunning as Lane, said he pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Queng testified during the trial of George Floyd's murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., On Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Queng testified during the trial of George Floyd’s murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., On Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
(Cedric Honstad via AP)

Also during Monday’s proceedings, a judge was fired due to a family dispute, and a third person has been released from the jury since the trial began.

At the start of the month-long trial, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson selected a total of 18 judges, including six options. To begin the concluding argument, 15 remain – 12 intentional and three alternate.

Lane, who is white; Queng, who is black; And Thao, who is also an American, faced a separate state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Madeleine Fuerst of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

#George #Floyd #death #Defense #rests #trial #exMinneapolis #police #officers #cops #stand

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  An San Won Her Third Gold Medal. Detractors Are Criticizing Her Haircut.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment