George Floyd death: Defense rests in trial against ex-Minneapolis police officers after all 3 cops take stand



Defendant’s counsel argued against the sentence of the three Minneapolis Police officers charged with the May 2020 death of George Floyd rested their case Monday after a total of 18 days of federal trial in St. Paul, near Minnesota.

Thomas Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, rested after Lane To testify Hour after hour, he said that he thought Floyd was OK when Officer Derek Chouin’s knees were pressed to his neck while he was handcuffed on the street – until paramedics arrived and returned the 46-year-old black man. Lane co-cultivators, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Queng presented their case last week.

The concluding arguments are expected to be made on Tuesday before the jury gives directions and before the panel begins.

Three former officers have been charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Quang and Thao were also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, sparking worldwide protests and killing for racism and policing re-examination. Tuesday is the day of the last argument.

Queng was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Thao was behind the people next to him, prosecutors said.

Lane, 38, said he saw Floyd’s face for the first time the moment paramedic placed Floyd on Garney as police threw a 46-year-old black man to the ground as they fought to arrest him. Earlier, when Lane grabbed Floyd’s leg, he thought he had seen the rise and fall of Floyd’s chest, and Lane testified and believed that Floyd still had blood pressure based on the presence of veins in his arm.

“What did you think when you saw his face there?” Gray asked.

“Um. She wasn’t good looking,” Lane said.

During the interrogation, Lane told prosecutor Samantha Triple that she had been trained that it was her duty to intervene and provide medical care if necessary. Lane said CPR should be started as soon as possible in “ideal situations” when no one has the pulse, but said that is not always possible in law enforcement cases.

Agree with Lane Triple that medical assistance should be provided if a person carries someone on their neck. However, he added that he did not know how much pressure Chauvin was applying or where his knee was when Floyd died.

“It seemed reasonable at the time. Mr Floyd was quite unexpected,” Lane said.

Thao testified last week that he was relying on three other officers to take care of Floyd’s medical needs while controlling crowds and traffic. Queng, who was as cunning as Lane, said he pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

Also during Monday’s proceedings, a judge was fired due to a family dispute, and a third person has been released from the jury since the trial began.

At the start of the month-long trial, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson selected a total of 18 judges, including six options. To begin the concluding argument, 15 remain – 12 intentional and three alternate.

Lane, who is white; Queng, who is black; And Thao, who is also an American, faced a separate state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

