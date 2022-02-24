George Floyd death: Ex-Minnesota police officers found guilty of violating Floyd’s rights



A Minnesota federal jury has been tasked with hearing the fate of the former three Minneapolis The police Officers George charged with breach Floyd Its civil Rights Former police officers have been convicted.

The 12-member jury held discussions for about two days before returning its verdict.

Former jury officer J. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who later died, heard arguments and testimonies about the behavior of Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, and about a month’s worth of reactions to the May 25, 2020, response.

At the start of the trial, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson selected a total of 18 judges, including six options. Three judges were fired at different times during the trial.

Three former officers were accused of depriving Floyd of his medical services when the most senior officer at the scene, Derek Chauvin, grabbed Floyd by the neck for nine and a half minutes as Floyd pleaded for air before he fell silent. Quang and Thao were also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which was captured on a bystander video and sparked worldwide protests and re-examination of racism and policing.

For prosecutors, Queng, Lane and Thao “chose to do nothing” as a fellow officer, Chowin, suppressed Floyd’s life. Defense attorneys responded that the officers were very inexperienced, not properly trained, and did not intentionally infringe on Floyd’s rights.

Prosecutors wanted to show during the month-long trial that officers violated their training when they failed to get Floyd on his side or give him CPR. Prosecutors have argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that he needed help even without first aid training. But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department training was inadequate and officers pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

Thao stood by and watched the traffic as other officers held Floyd. Queng was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Lane was holding his leg. All three officers testified.

Thao looked directly at Chauvin and ignored the audience’s request to help a man who had died “before their eyes,” prosecutor Manda Sertich said.

Quang inadvertently picked up pebbles from the tires of a police SUV because Chauvin “ridiculed George Floyd’s appeal by saying it takes a lot of oxygen to speak,” he said.

And Lane expressed concern that he knew Floyd was in trouble but “did nothing to help Mr Floyd with the medical help he knew Mr Floyd needed so much,” the prosecutor said.

But attorneys for Rookie Lane and Quang asked the judges to question why they were charged at all by their clients.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said his client was “very concerned” about Floyd and advised him to take her to his side so she could breathe, but Chauvin twice refused. He noted that after an ambulance arrived to try to help Lane resuscitate Floyd, the judges were told that “any reasonable person should just be upset, angry” that Lane had been charged.

Queng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said Chauvin was in charge and had not been adequately trained to intervene with police. He further added that Queng looked at his former field training officer Chauvin and “relied on this person’s experience.”

“I’m not trying to say he wasn’t trained,” Plunkett said. “I’m saying the training was inadequate to help us see, understand and understand what was happening here.”

Thao and Chauvin went to the scene to help Queng and Lane when they responded to a call that Floyd had used a fake $ 20 bill in a corner store. Floyd fought with officers when they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Powell, said his client thought officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd – and held him until paramedics arrived.

The allegations contain language that officers “intentionally” deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights. This means judges must find that officers “acted with a malicious intent or inappropriate intent to disobey or ignore the law,” Paul said.

He noted that Thao had raised the need for an ambulance call for Floyd, which he said was “clearly not a bad intention.” He further added that Thao reasonably believed that Floyd was addicted to drugs and needed to be restrained until medical help arrived.

Lane, who is White, Queng, who is Black, and Thao, who is an American, also face a separate trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in a federal case in December, months after he was convicted of state murder and manslaughter.

Madeleine Fuerst of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.