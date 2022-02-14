George Floyd death: Minneapolis police officers’ conduct ‘inconsistent’ with department policy, expert says



A law enforcement expert testified in federal court Monday that the behavior of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights was “inconsistent” with generally accepted policing practice, but a defense attorney questioned the quality of his analysis.

Tim Longo, chief of police at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, St. Paul, Minnesota, J. in court. Alexander testified against Queng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, and said he had reviewed the video, the policy of the Minneapolis Police Department, and the training. Evaluate the behavior of materials and other items.

Officials have been accused of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights while working under government authority. All three Floyd, a black man accused of depriving 46-year-old Floyd of medical care, were handcuffed when he fell face down while Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Quang was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Lane was holding his leg while Thao was behind the people next to him.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 25, 2020, killings that sparked worldwide protests and re-examined racism and policing.

Lane, who is white; Queng, who is black; And Thao, who is also an American, faced a separate state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Longo testified that officers were allowed to use as much force as was proportional to the level of resistance, and that they would have to stop using force once the resistance ceased. We have to try to reduce their situation. Longo said he found no reason to keep Floyd on the ground and that once Floyd went there he did not resist and was not threatened.

Longo said an officer’s “responsibility to care” for people in custody is “absolute” because they are restrained and cannot take care of themselves. He further added that an officer has a responsibility to take “positive steps” to prevent another officer from using excessive force.

“The word intervention is a verb, it’s a word of action. And it requires a deed. And what you do is, you stop the behavior,” he said.

Longo testified that when it came to providing medical assistance, Thao and Queng’s actions were inconsistent with generally accepted policing practices. He said Thao “did nothing” and took no further action after checking Queng Floyd’s pulse and found none.

Longo said that when Lane hit Floyd in the chest in an ambulance, he was on duty to provide medical assistance. But, he said, it does not apply to what happened before that point, when no assistance was provided.

Thao’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, suggested that Longo only reviewed the material that prosecutors “picked cherries” for him and did not look further. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Plunkett plays part of a training presentation that shows the violent conflict between officers and subjects, including audio from a locker room lecture given by actor Al Pacino, in the role of a coach in the 1999 football movie “Annie Given Sunday” telling his players to “fight inch by inch”. By “Because it will make the difference between victory and defeat – and between survival and death.

Plunkett said the video was seen by recruiters in their force enforcement training and asked if it was in line with recognized police policy and practice. Longo replied that he found the video “very disturbing” because it contained images of people being killed and injured, but he did not know the context in which it was presented.

Prosecutors began presenting their case on Jan. 24 and said late Friday that they were expecting a rest Monday. Defense attorneys will then begin presenting witnesses. Lane’s attorney said his client would testify. Attorneys for Thao and Queng did not say whether they would.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.