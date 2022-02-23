World

George Floyd death: Minnesota federal trial jury gets case against 3 ex-Minneapolis cops

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
George Floyd death: Minnesota federal trial jury gets case against 3 ex-Minneapolis cops
Written by admin
George Floyd death: Minnesota federal trial jury gets case against 3 ex-Minneapolis cops

George Floyd death: Minnesota federal trial jury gets case against 3 ex-Minneapolis cops

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Minnesota federal court judge is presiding over a lawsuit against the three ex Minneapolis The police Officers George alleges violation FloydThe jury gave directions on Wednesday morning before its civil rights panel began discussing the fate of the trio at the time of the arrest and death in May 2020.

The jury, which appeared to consist of all-white panelists, was headed by former officer J.J. Alexander heard nearly a month’s worth of arguments and testimony surrounding the behavior of Queng’s, Thomas Lane’s and Tou Thao, and the response to the arrest of Floyd on May 25, 2020. The 46-year-old black man who later died.

At the start of the trial, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson selected a total of 18 judges, including six options. As of Wednesday, 15 remained – 12 intentional and three alternate.

The three are accused of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when the most senior officer at the scene, Derek Chuvin, held Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes while Floyd pleaded for air before he fell silent. Kueng and Thao were also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which was captured on a bystander video and sparked worldwide protests and a re-examination of racism and policing.

Death of George Floyd: 3 Minneapolis police officers take a break from defense after a standoff

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent a full day Tuesday in concluding arguments that have recovered nearly 18 days of evidence and tried to influence the jury on their approach to the case.

For prosecutors, Queng, Lane and Thao “chose to do nothing” as a fellow officer, Derek Chauvin, took Floyd’s life by surprise. Defense attorneys responded that the officers were very inexperienced, not properly trained, and did not intentionally infringe on Floyd’s rights.

Prosecutors wanted to show during the month-long trial that officers violated their training when they failed to get Floyd on his side or give him CPR. Prosecutors have argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that he needed help even without first aid training. But the defense said the training of the Minneapolis Police Department was inadequate and officers pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

READ Also  The world's most dangerous prison where prisoners used to commit suicide instead of facing punishment

George Floyd’s death: A former Minneapolis police officer said when he saw Floyd’s face, “He was not good looking.”

Thao stood by and watched the traffic as other officers held Floyd. Queng was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Lane was holding his leg. All three officers testified.

During her concluding argument, prosecutor Manda Sertich singled out each former officer.

In this photo of the surveillance video, Minneapolis police officers, To Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. from left. Alexander Queng and Thomas Lane are seen trying to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Maine on May 25, 2020.

In this photo of the surveillance video, Minneapolis police officers, To Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. from left. Alexander Queng and Thomas Lane are seen trying to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Maine on May 25, 2020.
(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Thao looked directly at Chauvin and ignored the audience’s request to help a man who had died “before their eyes,” Sertich said.

Quang inadvertently picked up pebbles from the tires of a police SUV because Chauvin “ridiculed George Floyd’s appeal by saying it takes a lot of oxygen to speak,” he said.

And Lane expressed concern that he knew Floyd was in trouble but “did nothing to help Mr Floyd with the medical help he knew Mr Floyd needed so much,” the prosecutor said.

But attorneys for Rookie Lane and Quang asked the judges to question why their clients were charged at all.

Jordan and Royal Pacheco learned of George Floyd's murder at the junction of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, before the execution of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on June 25, 2021, in Minnesota Minnesota.

Jordan and Royal Pacheco learned of George Floyd’s murder at the junction of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, before the execution of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on June 25, 2021, in Minnesota Minnesota.
(Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The officer said he did not realize George W. Floyd’s life was in danger

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said his client was “very concerned” about Floyd and advised him to take her to his side so she could breathe, but Chauvin twice refused. He noted that after an ambulance arrived to try to help Lane resuscitate Floyd, the judges were told that “any reasonable person should just be upset, angry” that Lane had been charged.

Queng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said Chauvin was in charge and had not been adequately trained to intervene with police. He further added that Queng looked at his former field training officer Chauvin and “relied on this person’s experience.”

“I’m not trying to say he wasn’t trained,” Plunkett said. “I’m saying the training was inadequate to help us see, understand and understand what’s going on here.”

File - In this photo of police body camera video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, with a crowd of spectators behind him.

File – In this photo of police body camera video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, with a crowd of spectators behind him.
(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

READ Also  Shaahid Forshee Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting Off-Duty New Jersey Police Officer – Gadget Clock

George Floyd’s death: Minneapolis police officers’ behavior ‘inconsistent’ with departmental policy, experts say

Thao and Chauvin went to the scene to help Queng and Lane when they responded to a call that Floyd had used a fake $ 20 bill in a corner store. Floyd fought with officers when they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Powell, said his client thought officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd – and held him until paramedics arrived.

The allegations contain language that officers “intentionally” deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights. This means that judges must find out if the officers acted with a malicious or inappropriate motive for “breaking or ignoring the law,” Paul said.

He noted that Thao had raised the need for an ambulance call for Floyd, which he said was “clearly not a bad intention.” He further added that Thao reasonably believed that Floyd was addicted to drugs and needed to be restrained until medical help arrived.

File - In this video of police body camera footage shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, from left and J.P. Alexander Queng, second from right, gathers information while taking George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

File – In this video of police body camera footage shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, from left and J.P. Alexander Queng, second from right, gathers information while taking George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
(AP, Minneapolis Police Department via file)

Allegedly, Sartich said prosecutors only had to prove that officers knew the force Chauvin was using was unreasonable and that they had a responsibility to stop it but did not. Allegedly depriving Floyd of medical care, officers knew Floyd was in trouble but did nothing to prove his intent, he said.

He pointed out two and a half “precious minutes” after Floyd was unresponsive and before the paramedics got there.

“They decided to do nothing, and their choice resulted in Mr Floyd’s death,” he said.

Sertich likened the officers’ inactivity to desperate cries of pleading with them to get down from Floyd and check the pulse.

In this photo of the police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics appear as Minneapolis police officers, including Derrick Chauvin, second from the left, and J. Alexander Queng detains George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

In this photo of the police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics appear as Minneapolis police officers, including Derrick Chauvin, second from the left, and J. Alexander Queng detains George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
(AP, Minneapolis Police Department via file)

READ Also  Los Angeles assistant DA rips George Gascon for 'failing' kids by not prosecuting DUIs as new recall underway

Sertich said Thao and Kuen gave “play-by-play commentary” which made them aware that Floyd was in trouble.

Violations of federal civil rights are punishable by life imprisonment or up to death, but those punishments are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines indicate that officers will receive much less if convicted.

Lane, who is White, Queng, who is Black, and Thao, who is also an American, also face a separate trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in a federal case in December, months after he was convicted of state murder and manslaughter.

Madeleine Fuerst of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

#George #Floyd #death #Minnesota #federal #trial #jury #case #exMinneapolis #cops

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment