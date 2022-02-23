George Floyd death: Minnesota federal trial jury gets case against 3 ex-Minneapolis cops



A Minnesota federal court judge is presiding over a lawsuit against the three ex Minneapolis The police Officers George alleges violation Floyd The jury gave directions on Wednesday morning before its civil rights panel began discussing the fate of the trio at the time of the arrest and death in May 2020.

The jury, which appeared to consist of all-white panelists, was headed by former officer J.J. Alexander heard nearly a month’s worth of arguments and testimony surrounding the behavior of Queng’s, Thomas Lane’s and Tou Thao, and the response to the arrest of Floyd on May 25, 2020. The 46-year-old black man who later died.

At the start of the trial, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson selected a total of 18 judges, including six options. As of Wednesday, 15 remained – 12 intentional and three alternate.

The three are accused of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when the most senior officer at the scene, Derek Chuvin, held Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes while Floyd pleaded for air before he fell silent. Kueng and Thao were also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which was captured on a bystander video and sparked worldwide protests and a re-examination of racism and policing.

Death of George Floyd: 3 Minneapolis police officers take a break from defense after a standoff

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent a full day Tuesday in concluding arguments that have recovered nearly 18 days of evidence and tried to influence the jury on their approach to the case.

For prosecutors, Queng, Lane and Thao “chose to do nothing” as a fellow officer, Derek Chauvin, took Floyd’s life by surprise. Defense attorneys responded that the officers were very inexperienced, not properly trained, and did not intentionally infringe on Floyd’s rights.

Prosecutors wanted to show during the month-long trial that officers violated their training when they failed to get Floyd on his side or give him CPR. Prosecutors have argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that he needed help even without first aid training. But the defense said the training of the Minneapolis Police Department was inadequate and officers pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

George Floyd’s death: A former Minneapolis police officer said when he saw Floyd’s face, “He was not good looking.”

Thao stood by and watched the traffic as other officers held Floyd. Queng was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Lane was holding his leg. All three officers testified.

During her concluding argument, prosecutor Manda Sertich singled out each former officer.

Thao looked directly at Chauvin and ignored the audience’s request to help a man who had died “before their eyes,” Sertich said.

Quang inadvertently picked up pebbles from the tires of a police SUV because Chauvin “ridiculed George Floyd’s appeal by saying it takes a lot of oxygen to speak,” he said.

And Lane expressed concern that he knew Floyd was in trouble but “did nothing to help Mr Floyd with the medical help he knew Mr Floyd needed so much,” the prosecutor said.

But attorneys for Rookie Lane and Quang asked the judges to question why their clients were charged at all.

The officer said he did not realize George W. Floyd’s life was in danger

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said his client was “very concerned” about Floyd and advised him to take her to his side so she could breathe, but Chauvin twice refused. He noted that after an ambulance arrived to try to help Lane resuscitate Floyd, the judges were told that “any reasonable person should just be upset, angry” that Lane had been charged.

Queng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said Chauvin was in charge and had not been adequately trained to intervene with police. He further added that Queng looked at his former field training officer Chauvin and “relied on this person’s experience.”

“I’m not trying to say he wasn’t trained,” Plunkett said. “I’m saying the training was inadequate to help us see, understand and understand what’s going on here.”

George Floyd’s death: Minneapolis police officers’ behavior ‘inconsistent’ with departmental policy, experts say

Thao and Chauvin went to the scene to help Queng and Lane when they responded to a call that Floyd had used a fake $ 20 bill in a corner store. Floyd fought with officers when they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Powell, said his client thought officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd – and held him until paramedics arrived.

The allegations contain language that officers “intentionally” deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights. This means that judges must find out if the officers acted with a malicious or inappropriate motive for “breaking or ignoring the law,” Paul said.

He noted that Thao had raised the need for an ambulance call for Floyd, which he said was “clearly not a bad intention.” He further added that Thao reasonably believed that Floyd was addicted to drugs and needed to be restrained until medical help arrived.

Allegedly, Sartich said prosecutors only had to prove that officers knew the force Chauvin was using was unreasonable and that they had a responsibility to stop it but did not. Allegedly depriving Floyd of medical care, officers knew Floyd was in trouble but did nothing to prove his intent, he said.

He pointed out two and a half “precious minutes” after Floyd was unresponsive and before the paramedics got there.

“They decided to do nothing, and their choice resulted in Mr Floyd’s death,” he said.

Sertich likened the officers’ inactivity to desperate cries of pleading with them to get down from Floyd and check the pulse.

Sertich said Thao and Kuen gave “play-by-play commentary” which made them aware that Floyd was in trouble.

Violations of federal civil rights are punishable by life imprisonment or up to death, but those punishments are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines indicate that officers will receive much less if convicted.

Lane, who is White, Queng, who is Black, and Thao, who is also an American, also face a separate trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in a federal case in December, months after he was convicted of state murder and manslaughter.

Madeleine Fuerst of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.