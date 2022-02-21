George Floyd trial: Former Minneapolis police officer says when he saw Floyd’s face, ‘He didn’t look good’



ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Minneapolis police officer accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights testified Monday that he thought Floyd was handcuffed, with his face down on the street and Officer Derek Chuvin’s knees pressed against his neck – until paramedics arrived and returned Floyd. .

Thomas Lane, 38, said during his federal trial that this was the first time he had seen Floyd’s face since police threw him to the ground while he was fighting to arrest a 46-year-old black man. Earlier, he held Floyd’s legs, thought he had seen the rise and fall of Floyd’s chest, Lane testified, and believed that Floyd still had blood pressure based on the presence of veins in his arm.

“What did you think when you saw his face there?” Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, asked.

“Um. He didn’t look good,” Lane said as he testified in his trial. Alexander Queng.

Three former officers have been charged with depriving Floyd of his medical services. Quang and Thao were also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, sparking worldwide protests and killing for racism and policing re-examination. Queng was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Thao was behind the people next to him.

During the interrogation, Lane told prosecutor Samantha Triple that she had been trained that it was her duty to intervene and provide medical care if necessary. Lane said CPR should be started as soon as possible in “ideal situations” when no one has the pulse, but said that is not always possible in law enforcement cases.

Earlier, Lane testified that Floyd fought with officers because they tried to keep Floyd in a squad car while responding to a complaint that he used a fake $ 20 bill in a corner store. Lane said he called an ambulance because Floyd was bleeding.

Once officers took Floyd to the ground, Lane said, they considered using a Hubble – a restraint device that needed to keep Floyd by his side so he could breathe more easily. The hobble has straps that tie the ankles together and can attach to someone’s waist.

Lane said Thao got the device, but was then advised not to use it. Lane said Thao mentioned that if they use the device, they should call a supervisor at the scene. Also, the device needs to be removed for paramedics.

“It seemed overwhelming because we had an ambulance coming,” Lane said.

Lane said he also suggested keeping Floyd’s feet up as he kicked, but “Officer Chauvin said, ‘No, we’re fine.’

Lane said Floyd stopped resisting after about four minutes on the ground. He recalls asking Floyd if he should be taken to his side, and Chauvin said no. Lane said he was worried about “excited delirium,” a controversial condition he said he understood to be an “adrenaline overdose.”

Lane further said that at one point, he overheard a pedestrian saying that Floyd was not breathing, but Lane responded that he was. Asked why he said that, Lane testified, “I saw his chest rise and fall.”

He said that despite not finding a pulse in Floyd’s ankle, he thought Floyd still had blood pressure because he saw that veins had grown in Floyd’s arm.

When the ambulance arrives, a paramedic checks the pulse on Floyd’s neck. Since the paramedic did not act urgently, Lane said he still believed Floyd was OK.

But once he saw Lane Floyd’s face, he got into the ambulance to help and was told to compress his chest, he said.

He paused a few times and sniffed as he remembered Floyd’s life-saving efforts.

“I wasn’t sure if he was breathing,” Lane said.

Prosecutors have argued that officers violated their training by not taking Floyd by his side or giving him CPR. Defense attorneys have attacked the department’s training as inadequate and highlighted a culture in which respect for senior officers like Chauvin has been emphasized.

Lane agrees with Trappel that he was trained to move someone from a prone position if possible. He acknowledged that in a statement to state investigators about six days after the killings, he said he felt “the situation could have been handled differently.”

Kueng and Thao testified last week. Thao said he relied on three other officers to take care of Floyd’s medical needs while controlling crowds and traffic. Queng, who was as cunning as Lane, said he pushed Chauvin back.

Lane, who followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather when he was a Minneapolis police officer, testified that cadets were told to call officers “sir or” mam “and to stand in the room when they entered.

Lane, who is white; Queng, who is black; And Thao, who is also an American, faced a separate state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Chauvin, who is White, was convicted by a state court of murder and convicted in December of federal civil rights charges.