George Forss, 80, Photographer Discovered on the Street, Dies

Reviewing a Forss program the following year at the New York Public Library in Midtown, Richard F. Shepard of the New York Times called Mr. Forss “the master of perceptions of the city’s strength and beauty. in a way that little, if any. , others have succeeded in doing so.

He appeared on the “Today” show and was the subject of a BBC documentary. An exhibition of his photos was held at the Brooklyn Museum and the International Center of Photography in Manhattan acquired his work. Mr. Forss started charging $ 20 for his photos and gradually stopped jostling himself on the sidewalks.

“It’s a whole new life for me,” he told The Times in 1985. “I was deteriorating on the streets.”

Much of the attention he received was focused on the adversity of his life. Raised in orphanages, he grew up in the Bronx with polio, which made him recluse as a child, and found the escape when he discovered photography in his twenties.

After his career took off, things got odd at times in interviews when he spoke about his belief in an ancient race of aliens who, as he put it, had telepathically communicated with him when he was alive. in the Bronx. He believed that they gave him his creative talents and helped him out of difficult times.