George Frene, aka Commander Cody, alt-country pioneer, 77. dies on
George Fryne, who as frontman of the bands Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, combined Western swing, jump blues, rockabilly, and boogie-woogie with a 1960s ethos that fused roots-rock, Americana and alt-country. paved the way for generations. The musicians died Sunday at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY, aged 77.
John Tichy, one of the band’s original members, now a professor of engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, stated that the cause was esophageal cancer.
Although the band lasted only a decade and had only one Top 10 hit, Mr. Frayne’s charisma and raucous presence on stage – as well as the Airmen’s genre-busting sound – led them to music in the San Francisco area and Austin in the 1970s. Made a cult favorite in Mecca. , Texas.
Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen weren’t the only rock band to explore country music in the early 1970s. The Eagles, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Poco and others mined a similar vein and were more commercially successful. But fans, and especially other musicians, took to the Airmen’s raw authenticity, their craftsmanship, and their overwhelming love for the music they were creating — or, in many cases, remaking.
“They said, ‘We’ll reach back and get this great old music and infuse it with the spirit of the ’60s and ’70s,” said Ray Benson, frontman of Sleep at the Wheels, one of several bands inspired by Mister Fryne. said in a phone interview. “He saw the craft and beauty of the things America had left behind.”
Mr. Frayne and his band were more comfortable on stage than in the recording studio. They often performed 200 or more shows a year, and were widely regarded as one of the best live bands in America; Their album “Live from Deep in the Heart of Texas” (1974), recorded at Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin, was once ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the top 100 albums of all time.
“He was a comic-book character who came to life,” Mr Benson said of Mr Frene. “He saw the part of the wild man kissing on a cigar and playing the piano. But he was also an artist who used the band as a way of expressing a much bigger picture.”
George William Frayne IV was born on July 19, 1944, in Boise, Idaho, where his father, George III, was stationed as a pilot during World War II. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Brooklyn, where both her father and her mother, Katherine (Jones) Frayne, were artists. The family later moved to Bay Shore on Long Island, near Jones Beach, where George worked as a lifeguard during the summers.
Mr Freyan’s first marriage to Sarah Rice ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife Sue Casanova and his step-daughter Sofia Casanova.
After learning to play the boogie-woogie piano at the University of Michigan, Fryne used his musical talents to earn beer money, joining a series of bands hired to play frat-house parties. He soon fell in with a group of musicians, including Dr. Tichy, who played guitar, and who introduced Mr. Frene to classic country, particularly the western swing of Bob Wills and the Bakersfield sound of Buck Owens.
Mr. Frayne and Dr. Tichy both stayed in Michigan for graduate school and continued to play in clubs around Ann Arbor. Although he offered throwback country to students otherwise eager for protest songs, they were a hit. All they needed was a name.
Mr. Frayne was a big fan of old Westerns, especially weird ones such as the 1935 serial “The Phantom Empire”, in which Jean Autry discovers an underground civilization. Something about science-fiction and retro country clicked for him. He took the stage name Commander Cody after the hero of two serials from the 1950s, Commando Kodi, and named his band after the 1951 film “Lost Planet Airmen”.
He received his master’s degree in sculpture and painting in 1968 and that fall began teaching at Wisconsin State College-Oshkosh, today the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. But he was restless; He flew back to Ann Arbor for gigs on the weekend, and when Lost Planet Airmen’s lead guitarist Bill Kirchen moved to Berkeley and encouraged the rest to follow, Mr. Frene dropped out of education and headed west. Went.
The San Francisco scene was still in the throes of acid rock, but the East Bay was more eclectic. Soon the band was opening to acts such as the Grateful Dead and later Led Zeppelin and Alice Cooper.
The Lost Planet Airmen grew to eight core members, many of them sharing lead-vocalist duties; Often there would be 20 or more other people dancing on stage, playing cashews and even stripping, in some adults-only shows. His music was bright and fast, centered on Mr. Frayne, who was sitting – or simply often standing – at his piano, long-haired and shirtless, pounding beer and keys.
A 1970 profile in Rolling Stone, a year before the band released their debut album, called Commander Cody & His Lost Airmen “one of the best unknown rock ‘n’ roll bands in America today.”
At first the Lost Airmen’s rockin’ country didn’t really fit anywhere—neither in the hippie Bay Area nor in Nashville, where they were kicked off the stage at a 1973 concert, the crowd was shouting “Get a haircut.” !”
“We didn’t think of appealing to anyone,” Mr Frene told Rolling Stone. “We were just having a good time, lifting and playing and earning a few dollars.”
In 1971 the band released their first album, “Lost in the Ozone”. This produced a surprise hit single, a cover of Charlie Ryan’s 1955 rockabilly song “Hot Rod Lincoln”, with Mr. Frene speed-talking through lyrics:
They arrested me and they put me in jail
And called my papa to bail me out.
And she said, “Son, you’re gonna make me drink”
If You Don’t Stop Driving That Hot … Rod … Lincoln!
It was that song, and the band’s frequent trips to Austin, that gave them the place to find their place, settled among the seekers and weirdos that gathered in the city and formed its music scene.
“They were plowing the new field, even though they were doing it with heirloom seeds,” Austin journalist Joe Nick Petowski said in an interview.
But the success of “Hot Rod Lincoln” troubled him, especially as he tried to reach far beyond his fan base.
“Their success pigeonholed them as a novelty band, and so the record company suits were looking for the next ‘Hot Rod Lincoln,'” Mr. Petowsky said.
In 1974 they signed with Warner Bros. Records, but relentless pressure to produce new music, and the band’s weak album sales eventually led them to fall apart – a document documented in the 1976 book “Starmaking Machinery: The Odyssey of an Album”. Story. Geoffrey Stokes.
“The only thing worse than a sale is selling and not being bought,” Mr Fryne told Mr Stokes.
After the band broke up in 1977, Mr. Frayne continued to perform with a variety of backup bands, always as Commander Cody. In 2009 they re-formed Lost Planet Airmen, mostly with new members, and released an album, “Dopers, Drunks and Everyday Losers”.
He also returned to art, creating Pop Art portraits of musicians such as Jerry Garcia and Sarah Vaughan – collected in the 2009 book, “Art, Music and Life” – and experimenting with video production.
As a musician, he had another minor hit, “Two Triple Cheese, Side Order of Fries” in 1980. But it was the video for the song, directed by John Dea, that really stood out: a fast-paced, low-tech (by today’s standards) mash-up of 1950s lunch-counter culture and hot-rod mischief, it Won an Emmy and is now part of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art.
