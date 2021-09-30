George Frene, aka Commander Cody, alt-country pioneer, 77. dies on

George Fryne, who as frontman of the bands Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, combined Western swing, jump blues, rockabilly, and boogie-woogie with a 1960s ethos that fused roots-rock, Americana and alt-country. paved the way for generations. The musicians died Sunday at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY, aged 77.

John Tichy, one of the band’s original members, now a professor of engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, stated that the cause was esophageal cancer.

Although the band lasted only a decade and had only one Top 10 hit, Mr. Frayne’s charisma and raucous presence on stage – as well as the Airmen’s genre-busting sound – led them to music in the San Francisco area and Austin in the 1970s. Made a cult favorite in Mecca. , Texas.

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen weren’t the only rock band to explore country music in the early 1970s. The Eagles, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Poco and others mined a similar vein and were more commercially successful. But fans, and especially other musicians, took to the Airmen’s raw authenticity, their craftsmanship, and their overwhelming love for the music they were creating — or, in many cases, remaking.