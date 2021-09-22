George Holiday, Who Taped Rodney King’s Police Beating, Dies at 61
George Holiday, the plumber who videotaped a nighttime traffic stop in which Los Angeles police officers beat up black motorist Rodney G. King in 1991, an incident that followed closely watched trials and tribulations across the city. Deadly violence ensued for almost a week. The officers, found not guilty, died on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 61 years old.
His friend Robert Wollenweber said that the death, in a hospital, was due to complications from COVID-19.
The grainy yet distinctive video of four white officers attacking a black man is one of the most recognizable images of the 20th century that shocked many white Americans, but confirmed just how many black Americans were already with them. The police knew about the treatment.
In the decades since, advances in technology have allowed thousands of people to follow Mr. Holiday’s lead, record numerous instances of police violence against people of color and demand recognition of systemic racism in the country’s justice system. forced to.
Mr. Holiday was living in the Lake View Terrace section of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley when, on March 3, 1991, he and his wife, Maria, were awakened by the sound of a helicopter flying over their apartment complex. It was 12:45 a.m., and the two were in deep sleep, with plans to wake up early to see a friend run a local marathon.
To record his friend’s feat, Mr. Holiday had bought a Sony camcorder and was still learning to use it, when he and his wife went to their balcony to see what was going on. Across the road, he saw several police officers approaching a vehicle from behind.
Mr. Holiday, sensing something important, ran to his living room to pick up his video camera. There he heard his wife shouting, “Oh my God!”
He returned to see the four officers beating Mr. King to the ground. They kicked him, hit him with nightsticks and jolted him with a taser before hugging him and letting him lie there until an ambulance arrived.
Mr. Holiday filmed about nine minutes of the incident, although he missed the start; He was taking the camera – a point that defense lawyers would raise, saying that Mr Holiday did not see or capture a moment in which, he said, Mr King threatened officers.
Later that day, Holiday went to her friend’s run and then to a wedding. The next morning, on March 4, he called the Los Angeles Police Department to see what had happened to Mr. Mr. Holiday said, the switchboard operator cut him off.
He then called a local TV station, KTLA, which sent a reporter to interview him. The reporter borrowed the tape. A report about the incident ran on the news that night, and the station sent a clip of Mr Holiday’s video to CNN, with whom KTLA had made an agreement to share the footage.
The next day, Mr. Holiday went to the station to collect his tapes. Knowing that he had some sensation in his hand, he asked for payment. The station gave him $500, but, he later said, he did not tell her that the tape had already been copied and shared.
By the end of the day the story had become international news, with a clip of Mr Holiday’s video playing around the world. Law enforcement got involved. The police reached his house with a summons for his tape and recorder. The FBI launched an investigation.
Although millions of Americans had video recorders at the time, their use by so-called citizen journalists to record things like police misconduct was new. Mr Holiday inadvertently pointed to a day when cellphone recordings of police violence would be commonplace.
“The Rodney King video was the Jackie Robinson of the police video,” Rev. Al Sharpton told The New York Times in 2020.
Mr. Holiday becomes a reluctant minor celebrity in one of the biggest stories of the 1990s. He said that at one point of time he was getting 100 calls from journalists in a day. He changed his phone number three times.
But if he had no interest in appearing in the media, he became eager to get whatever profit he could from his 15 minutes of fame, and when his fame didn’t lead to fortune, he Got angry. He hired an agent, a lawyer and a publicist, who all worked on the consignment. He released a videotape that, for $39.95, will teach others how to make money from citizen journalism.
A biopic, a TV show, a George Holiday crime-fighter toy and, in the early 1990s, there was talk of a 1-900 number with callers listening to their advice and ideas and dropping them for $1.95 Pay per minute. own tips. Nothing came of it.
He made some money from his clips. He licensed it to a female rap duo called Bytches with Problems; After a legal battle, he did the same to use Spike Lee in his film “Malcolm X”. But he made less than $10,000, he said, and that made him bitter. He sued KTLA and other stations for $100 million, saying they had not told him the video would be shared. In 1993 a judge dismissed the case.
But he did not achieve one feat: his video was included in 1993 at the Whitney Biennial in New York, during which it played on a loop.
“It seems as though television has replaced art school as a breeding ground for new talent,” wrote art critic Deborah Solomon in The Times.
Mr Holiday’s video played a key role in the assault trial of the four officers involved in the beating of King. In April 1992, a jury found the three of them not guilty and declared a wrongful trial in the fourth officer’s case, a verdict that set off six days of violence in Los Angeles that killed 54 and An estimated $1 billion in damages occurred. .
The video also came into play against officers in a 1993 federal civil rights case that led to the conviction of two of them, and in a 1994 civil lawsuit by Mr. King against the City of Los Angeles, for which he was awarded $3.8 it was done. One million.
Mr King later said he had lost most of that money to bad investments. He drowned in his backyard swimming pool in 2012 at the age of 47.
Mr Holiday said he was glad he did what he did, but was sorry for the effect it had on the Los Angeles Police Department.
“I feel bad for the police department,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 1996. “I think the beatings were out of line, but I’ve never had a bad experience with them.”
Mr. Holiday and Mr. King met only once by chance. Shortly after the first not-guilty verdict, Mr. Holiday was filling his car at a gas station when someone shouted his name.
“I looked up and I didn’t recognize him because I had only seen pictures of him swelling and beating on his face, but now he was fine,” Mr Holiday said in an interview with the British newspaper The. Sunday. “He could tell I didn’t know who he was, and he said, ‘You don’t know who I am, do you?’ I said no.’
“She said, ‘Well, you saved my life.'”
Mr Holiday was born in Canada in June 1960. (Many details about his early life are unclear.) Thanks to his father’s peripatetic career as an executive with the Shell Oil Company, the family later lived in Indonesia and Argentina. His father was British, and his mother was German. His grandfather was a police officer in London, a fact that Mr Holiday used to cite while explaining his ambiguity about his video.
He moved to Los Angeles in 1980, in search of a new life away from the dictatorship in Argentina at the time. He became a plumber, and by the late 1980s was running a plumbing services company.
Mr. Holiday’s two marriages ended in divorce. He is survived by his son, George Jr.; his brother, Peter; and his sister, Ricarda Anna Holiday.
After his brush with fame, Mr. Holiday withdrew from public life, becoming a freelance plumber. They didn’t advertise, and only took referrals. His phone numbers were unlisted, and he rarely gave interviews.
In 2020, he tried to sell his camera at auction, telling The New York Times that he needed the money. Listed at a starting price of $225,000, the camera held no bids. It is not clear whether he ever sold it.
#George #Holiday #Taped #Rodney #Kings #Police #Beating #Dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.