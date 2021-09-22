George Holiday, Who Taped Rodney King’s Police Beating, Dies at 61

“The Rodney King video was the Jackie Robinson of the police video,” Rev. Al Sharpton told The New York Times in 2020.

Mr. Holiday becomes a reluctant minor celebrity in one of the biggest stories of the 1990s. He said that at one point of time he was getting 100 calls from journalists in a day. He changed his phone number three times.

But if he had no interest in appearing in the media, he became eager to get whatever profit he could from his 15 minutes of fame, and when his fame didn’t lead to fortune, he Got angry. He hired an agent, a lawyer and a publicist, who all worked on the consignment. He released a videotape that, for $39.95, will teach others how to make money from citizen journalism.

A biopic, a TV show, a George Holiday crime-fighter toy and, in the early 1990s, there was talk of a 1-900 number with callers listening to their advice and ideas and dropping them for $1.95 Pay per minute. own tips. Nothing came of it.

He made some money from his clips. He licensed it to a female rap duo called Bytches with Problems; After a legal battle, he did the same to use Spike Lee in his film “Malcolm X”. But he made less than $10,000, he said, and that made him bitter. He sued KTLA and other stations for $100 million, saying they had not told him the video would be shared. In 1993 a judge dismissed the case.

But he did not achieve one feat: his video was included in 1993 at the Whitney Biennial in New York, during which it played on a loop.

“It seems as though television has replaced art school as a breeding ground for new talent,” wrote art critic Deborah Solomon in The Times.