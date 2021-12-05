George Kordahi Resigns Under Saudi Pressure
BEIRUT, Lebanon – Criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen has created a political rift between Lebanon and the powerful Persian Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia, a Lebanese minister who resigned on Friday said he hoped the crisis would be resolved. His country’s struggling economy suffered further.
George Kordahi, the information minister and a fierce former host of the Arabic version of the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, told reporters that he did not want to harm Lebanon or many Lebanese working in the Gulf.
“Lebanon is more important than George Kordahi and Lebanon’s interests are more important than my position,” he said.
In late October, an Arab news channel reported that Shri. The controversy erupted when Kordahi’s interview was aired, which he recorded before joining the government.
Saudi Arabia responded by expelling the Lebanese ambassador from Riyadh and withdrawing the state ambassador from Beirut. Saudi Arabia’s closest allies, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, have taken similar measures.
The incident highlighted the extent to which Saudi Arabia would criticize the region’s power politics and put pressure on weaker states.
In his remarks, Mr Kordahi slammed the intervention in Yemen, which was aimed at rooting out Houthi rebels occupying much of the northwestern part of the country, calling it “futile”. He also said that the Houthis were defending themselves against “external aggression”.
The crisis has sent shockwaves through Lebanon, where many families rely on remittances from relatives working in the Gulf states. The country was already reeling from the worst economic downturn in modern history, and many Lebanese feared that the anger of the Gulf countries would make it worse.
Saudi Arabia was once Lebanon’s main protector and played a major role in its politics by bankrolling politicians who shared its views. But relations have soured, with Saudi-backed individuals losing ground to Hezbollah, a terrorist group and Iranian-backed political party, Saudi regional nemesis.
Many Saudis also feel that the Lebanese have long been happy to accept Saudi money and pay a very low price in return.
Amid the crisis, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Mr Kordahi to resign. Mr Kordahi, a Christian from a political party affiliated with Hezbollah, which supports the rebels in Yemen, initially denied it.
French President Emmanuel Macron is working to improve relations between the two sides, and Mr Kordahi said on Friday that he hoped the French leader’s resignation before a visit to the Gulf states, which began on Friday, would help resolve the crisis.
Mr Macron has been at the forefront of international efforts to help Lebanon solve its economic problems, although the country’s leaders have failed to make any progress on the reforms needed to unlock international aid. A powerful bomb blast near the Beirut port of Beirut last year killed at least 200 people and injured hundreds more, officials say.
It was not immediately clear if Mr Kordahi’s resignation was enough to convince the Gulf states to end the crisis.
For his part, Mr Macron said after arriving in the UAE on Friday that he was optimistic about filling the gap.
“We will do our best to re-engage the Gulf region for the benefit of Lebanon,” he said. “I hope the coming hours will allow us to make progress.”
During their visit, Mr Macron and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the actual ruler of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, signed an agreement to purchase 80 Rafale fighter jets and 12 military helicopters for the emirate.
Hveda Saad Contributed to the report.
#George #Kordahi #Resigns #Saudi #Pressure
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.