George Kordahi Resigns Under Saudi Pressure

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen has created a political rift between Lebanon and the powerful Persian Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia, a Lebanese minister who resigned on Friday said he hoped the crisis would be resolved. His country’s struggling economy suffered further.

George Kordahi, the information minister and a fierce former host of the Arabic version of the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, told reporters that he did not want to harm Lebanon or many Lebanese working in the Gulf.

“Lebanon is more important than George Kordahi and Lebanon’s interests are more important than my position,” he said.

In late October, an Arab news channel reported that Shri. The controversy erupted when Kordahi’s interview was aired, which he recorded before joining the government.