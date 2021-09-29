George Malkemus, who took Manolos to new heights, of 67. died on

Ms. Parker met Mr. Malkemus in the early 80s; She was a young actress working in Los Angeles, and she and Mr. Blahnik were in town for a trunk show.

She said in an interview, “I didn’t have a lot of money, but I bought a lot of shoes, although I wasn’t in a position to do so. I was infatuated when a few months later they came and Manolo signed them. My guesses And at Pat’s guess” – Patricia Field, costume designer for “Sex and the City” – “Manolos was ‘the’ shoe, and when we started doing the show, we came to George.”

George Dewey Malkemus III was born on February 23, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas. His parents, George Jr. and Dorothy (Heskeus) Malkemus, were federal employees. The younger Mr. Malkemus attended Baylor University in Waco as a pre-med student for a few years before moving to New York City in the late 1970s. Paul Stuart, working as a salesman in a men’s store, met Mr. Yurgaitis, who was then a model. They married in 2013.

In addition to Mr. Eurygitis, Mr. Malkemus has a father in his family; a sister, Cynthia Malkemus Green; and two brothers, Perry and Mark.

Mr Blahnik and Mr Malkemus ended their partnership in 2019. In a statement reported by Women’s Wear Daily, Mr. Malkemus said that Mr. Blahnik’s niece, who was running the Blahnik business, “offered unacceptable terms” and that he and Mr. Yurgaitis have decided to renew their license for 37 years. had refused.

He soon closed the townhouse on East 54th Street, which he later bought for a boutique in the late 1990s. Last year, they reopened it as the Manhattan flagship of Ms. Parker’s brand. She and Mr. Malkemus were designers, and the shoes – though feminine, pretty and often sparkly – didn’t look like Blahnik-Manx’s.