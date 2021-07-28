George Rhoads, Designer of Fantastical ‘Ball Machines,’ Dies at 95

George Rhoads, a whimsical artist who created elaborate sculptures in which balls traveled seemingly random journeys along labyrinthine paths and triggered the tolling of bells, the tolling of chimes and the vibrant tones of the xylophone keys, died on the 9th. July in Loudun, in western France. . He was 95 years old.

His grandson, Chip Chapin, said he died at the home of his babysitter, Laura Dupuis.

Mr. Rhoads’ colorful ‘audio-kinetic ball machines’, which evoked the workings of watches and roller coasters, were constructed with comically designed tracks and devices like helical loops and ramps, and typically measured from six to ten feet high. . Dozens of machines have been installed in children’s hospitals, shopping malls, science museums and airports and elsewhere in a dozen countries, but mostly in the United States and Japan.

“Each path the bullet takes is a different drama, as I call it, because the events unfold in a certain order, analogous to the drama,” he said in a 2014 interview with Creative Machines, which manufactures ball machines based on and inspired. by his drawings. “The ball meets certain difficulties. He does a few things. There may be a conflict. They hit or they wander, whatever it is and then there’s kind of a dramatic conclusion. “