George Soros-backed political group supporting candidate in Arkansas prosecuting attorney’s race



Little Rock, Arkansas, has thrown more than 100,000 behind a candidate for attorney trial, according to online records by a George Soros-backed political group.

Financial records show that the Arkansas Justice and Public Safety PAC was formed in late April, Soros’s exclusive fund.

Of the $ 321,000 Soros paid to the agency, more than 6 106,000 came in support of Alicia Walton, a former public defender who is running for the vacant position of prosecuting attorney for the Sixth Judicial District. The district covers Perry and Pulaski counties, including the state capital, Little Rock.

The fund has been a much-needed boost for Alton, who has raised less than $ 20,000. His competitor Will Jones raised about 144,000.

The money Arkansas Justice and Public Safety PAC has spent so far has gone to research, polling and consultation in support of Walton. That included about $ 40,000 for advertising on seven Little Rock stations, the Arkansas Times reported.

Watson, a public defender, told Black Consumer News that he would bring his experience in the criminal justice system – both a prosecutor and a victim of crime – to the position he was looking for.

“With that experience in mind, I will work to empower victims, break the school-to-prison pipeline, provide a pathway for those with mental health and drug abuse challenges. It’s time for the criminal justice system to work for everyone. We,” he said. He said.

According to his website, Walton is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and “played a key role in creating the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court.”

“Alicia believes that the current criminal legal system is fundamentally flawed and requires reform-minded individuals to acquire equity,” the website said. “It’s time for Alicia Walton – the progressive candidate.”

Republicans in Arkansas have jumped on the news of Soros’ involvement in a running for prosecuting attorney.

“Crime is on the rise around the nation that Soros funded to rule slaves and prosecutors,” the group wrote in a statement. “Now that crime is on the rise in Little Rock, Soros has turned his attention and cash to the Central AR Prosecuting Attorney’s Race, with Alicia Walton softly supporting the crime.”

Arkansas voters will decide who wins the May 24 contest.