George Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks



When greeted by Bush at Yankee Stadium, George Springer responds with the kind of racket he and his Toronto Blue Jays are ready to build.

Springer made one forward, two run homers and an RBI double, and the Blue Jays made three startling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 on Monday night.

Toronto started 3-1 after missing the playoffs last year despite a 91-71 record.

“I think the world is probably a little behind what we thought, but we’ve always been confident in what we can do,” said Shortstop Bo Beachet. “We knew we had the ability to make some noise internally for a few years. Obviously, we didn’t. But I think it’s the first year that people are kind of on board.”

Beachet made two impressive plays, Teoskar Hernandez had a great possession on the right field and Alec Manoh (1-0) allowed an injury in six innings.

Blue Jess manager Charlie Montoya said, “These little things, that’s how you win the game.” “They’re just kids, so they’re going to get better little by little.”

The Springer 2017 Championship has been targeted by fans for its time at the Houston Astros, having been convicted by Major League Baseball of stealing marks with an unauthorized camera.

Before and during each at-bat, fans scolded Springer and he finished a triple short bike ride in the leadoff spot. The No. 9 batsman had three singles for the Blue Jays in the Santiago Espinol.

“I’m focusing on the things I can control, the swing and all those things,” Springer said.

Manoh only allowed one out in a single second on the field opposite Joey Gallo. The 24-year-old right-hander has hit seven runs and four walks, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.

He played six shutout innings off two hits to win his major league debut in the Bronx on 28 May.

“This is Mecca,” said Manoah. “You want to come, you want to play hard. There are lots of fans here and it’s an exciting ballpark to play and something you dreamed of as a child.”

Springer followed the Espinal’s third-inning single in the left-field seat by pulling a slider from Jameson Taylon (0-1) for his second homer in two days. Espinal hit a two-out single in the seventh, and Springer sliced ​​the fastball on the opposite field for a double in two hops on the right-field wall.

Manoh got loose with a football before the game, then mixed 44 fastballs, 22 sliders, 18 sinkers and 15 changeups, five swings and misses in the fastball, four and three changes in the slider.

Giancarlo Stanton walked through a third-loaded base before hitting a broken-bat grounder to Beachet, who threw backhand pickup and off-balance from the edge of the outfield grass.

After the leadoff singles of Trevor Richards and Aaron Hicks’ Walk of Glaver Torres, Hernandez slipped Kyle Higashioka’s looper into the short right field to seal the two in the seventh.

Espinal, shifted to the left of the second, returns to the right of the second from the glove pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson’s 106 mph Grounder against Adam Simber. Espinal flips to Beachet, who makes an acrobatic, 360-degree turn in the second half and throws early to play an inning-ending double.

Jordan Romano finished four-hitter for his third save and dated 26th in a row last season and lost for the second time in a row after the Yankees opened with two wins. Two of the seven New York shutdowns last year were against Toronto.

Taylon was the first Yankees pitcher in the last five innings, with five hits and six walks, including six strikeouts.

The Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “They made a few big plays when they were in trouble, but for the most part Manoh was in control.”

Extra base

There was some club obsession at Yankee Stadium during batting practice. A base speaker is placed in front of each dugout.

Die cast

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practiced batting with a tie-dye colored bat. He wasn’t sure what the brand was. “Someone put it in my locker,” he said through a translator.

Too far

While Michael K and David Shanku were at the Yes Broadcast booth at Yankee Stadium, Paul O’Neill called the game from home in Ohio due to family problems, the network said.

Instructor’s room

Blue Jays: C Danny Janssen was dragged to the left oblique muscle and placed in the 10-day IL. In Triple, LHP Anthony KK was withdrawn from Buffalo, C Tyler Heinmann was selected from the International League Club, LHP Taylor Sosedo was selected from Buffalo and Off Josh Palacios was nominated for appointment.

YANKIS: LHP Jordan Montgomery has “some swelling that has moved around his knees” after he was hit by Xander Bogaerts’ 103 mph comebacker on Sunday, Boone said.

Coming next

LHP Nestor Curtis (2-3, 2.90 ERA in 2021) starts Tuesday night for the Yankees and LHP USA Kikuchi (7-9, 4.41) for the Yankees and Blue Jays.