Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing wants postgame handshake line to end following Juwan Howard incident



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing wants to end the NCAA postgame handshake line after an incident involving Michigan coach Juan Howard and Wisconsin assistant Joe Crabenhoft.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

New York Knicks legend Ewing appeared on a radio show in Toronto and admitted that if it depended on him, he would be released from the handshake line because of the emotion after a competitive game.

“I don’t like the handshake line,” Ewing explained Audacy.com . “I don’t like it because anything is possible. You’re just going through a heated battle, a heated game and anything can happen to make the situation worse, which happened in that situation. If that’s my call, I think we just The handshake line should be removed. Just like we did at Covid last year. You say goodbye and you move on. “

Ewing, who played in Georgetown during his college days, said he did not remember shaking hands with opponents after the game.

“When I played again, I didn’t think they had a handshake line,” Ewing said earlier in the interview.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is not happy about the idea of ​​ending the postgame handshake: ‘Our country’s norm now’

Howard was fined $ 40,000 after arguing with head coach Greg Gard after the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday and was suspended for the last five games of the regular season.

Howard admitted after the game that he was upset when the guard called a timeout, leaving 15 points in 15 seconds. He further added that the guard touched him during the post game handshake line and that he felt the need to protect himself.

Howard He apologized through a statement Michigan released Monday.

“After taking the time to reflect on what happened, I realized how unacceptable both my actions and my words were and how they affected many people. I’m really sorry,” Howard said. “I sincerely apologize to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan supporters around the world. I personally apologize to Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Crabenhoft and his family.”

“Ultimately, I’m a man from Michigan and talk a lot about representing the University of Michigan with class and pride. I didn’t do that, or I didn’t set the right example for my student-athletes in the right way. It will never happen, “he added. “No excuses!”