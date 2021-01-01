Georgia Andriani Beach Video: Her Beach Video Goes Viral In Georgia Andriani Printed Bikini: Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Georgia Beach Video, After Neha Kakkar’s ‘Goa Beach’ Song

Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Georgia Andriani has shared a video of her in a bikini. In this video, Georgia is seen posing on the beach with Neha Kakkad’s song ‘Goa Wale Beach Pay’.

Georgia is about 22 years younger than Arbaaz and has been in the spotlight since dating him for a long time. Georgia often shares her glamorous photos and videos on social media. Something similar has happened this time around, Georgia is seen in a bold bikini look.



Georgia, who spent her childhood in London and Italy, is seen trying to make a name for herself in Bollywood. Georgia says she wants to do a movie with Salman Khan.



Georgia and Arbaaz often appear together in public. Georgia has shared photos with Arbaaz on Instagram several times. Arbaaz had said in an interview that he doesn’t like it when people call Georgia his girlfriend, but she has a different identity of her own.



Arbaaz Khan said in an interview in 2019 that he is dating Georgia Andriani. On the question of marrying Arbaaz Khan, Georgia Andriani had said that when you associate with a famous person, such questions have to be faced. He said he didn’t care about all this.