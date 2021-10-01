Georgia arrests former leader Mikhail Saakashvilik

MOSCOW — Mikhail Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and a key figure in the politics of post-Soviet countries, was arrested Friday on charges of politically motivated return after secretly returning to Georgia after eight years of exile.

Mr. Saakashvili’s return, like most of his tenure in power, was the trap of high-stakes political theatre. The former president, who was living in Ukraine, was taunting the Georgian government, which is controlled by his political enemies, with signs of withdrawal, including posting photos of plane tickets on social media.

It was unclear when and how Mr Saakashvili entered the country despite his arrest warrant, which has been pending for years. But he apparently didn’t make it to an airport, where he faced some arrests.

Ahead of his detention on Friday, the cheerful-looking Mr Saakashvili had posted videos of himself strolling through the Georgian beach town of Batumi on the Black Sea. He said he wanted to encourage voting in the local elections on Saturday.