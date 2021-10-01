Georgia arrests former leader Mikhail Saakashvilik
MOSCOW — Mikhail Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and a key figure in the politics of post-Soviet countries, was arrested Friday on charges of politically motivated return after secretly returning to Georgia after eight years of exile.
Mr. Saakashvili’s return, like most of his tenure in power, was the trap of high-stakes political theatre. The former president, who was living in Ukraine, was taunting the Georgian government, which is controlled by his political enemies, with signs of withdrawal, including posting photos of plane tickets on social media.
It was unclear when and how Mr Saakashvili entered the country despite his arrest warrant, which has been pending for years. But he apparently didn’t make it to an airport, where he faced some arrests.
Ahead of his detention on Friday, the cheerful-looking Mr Saakashvili had posted videos of himself strolling through the Georgian beach town of Batumi on the Black Sea. He said he wanted to encourage voting in the local elections on Saturday.
In the end, police found him in a small apartment on the outskirts of the capital, Tbilisi, where he was living alone, according to Shota Utyashvili, a senior fellow at the Georgia Foundation for Strategic and International Studies and a former officer in Mr. Government of Saakashvili.
“He knew he would be arrested, but decided to come before the election to support his political party, the United National Movement”, Mr Utishvili said.
“The government was saying, ‘How can you have a party whose leader is afraid of justice? Mr. Utyashvili said. “It is an argument that he is a coward. ‘I am not a coward and if you want to arrest me, I am here,'” he replied.
By Friday evening, police had transferred Mr. Saakashvili to a prison in Rustavi, about 15 miles from the capital. His arrest was confirmed by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili.
Mr. Saakashvili led the first wave of anti-incumbency street rebellions in the former Soviet Union, called the Color Revolution, and he governed Georgia as president from 2004 to 2013, a period that included a brief war with Russia. Included. In the politics of former Soviet states, he was aligned with movements opposing Russian influence.
After leaving office, Mr. Saakashvili lived in Brooklyn for some time. He later entered politics in Ukraine, deposing a pro-Russian president after that country’s 2014 revolution. He was among a dozen or so former Georgian politicians who were given senior roles in the Ukrainian government to help overhaul the country’s bureaucracy.
For a time, he fell out with the Ukrainian leadership and in 2018 he was arrested on the roof of a building in Kiev, where he climbed to address supporters and evade police. The dispute was resolved after a change in the government of Ukraine.
He served as governor of the city of Odessa in the south of Ukraine, and today holds an official position in the Ukrainian government as head of the Office of Simple Solutions and Results, an agency he had created.
Back in Georgia, the new government accused him of abuse of office as president, and in 2018 a court convicted Mr. Saakashvili in absentia and sentenced him to three years in prison.
#Georgia #arrests #leader #Mikhail #Saakashvilik
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.