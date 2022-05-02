Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead’s accused murderer on trial 17 years after her disappearance



The trial of Georgia teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grenstead, who went missing nearly 17 years ago, will begin on Monday.

After a five-year wait, Ryan Duke will face trial on charges of manslaughter, heinous murder, aggravated assault, theft and concealment of a body. The jury election will begin Monday at the Irwin County Courthouse in Oscillar, Georgia. The process is expected to last about a week and a half.

The trial is expected to last a month or more, depending on the amount of evidence and evidence expected by the prosecution and defense.

If convicted, the 36-year-old Duke could face the maximum life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Considered one of the biggest cases in the history of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 30-year-old Greenstad was reported missing in October 2005 after failing to work Monday morning at Irwin County High School in the rural town of Osila. Where he taught in the eleventh grade. A former Miss Georgia contestant, she helped train young women for a local competition and joined a barbecue with friends that weekend. The night before he went missing, he was receiving his doctorate.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that deputies came to a home in Grenstead for a welfare check when they found no signs of struggle or forced entry. Her car was on the driveway and her dog, cat and cell phone were still locked inside with her charging plugged inside.

Court documents allege that Duke entered the house through a window to steal. Once inside, prosecutors say he got into bed with Greensteed and suffocated to death before his former high school classmate, Bo Dukes, asked him to lend his truck to help remove the body.

Dukes, who is not related to Duke, was sentenced in 2019 to 25 years in prison for his role in helping to cover up the murder. In court, prosecutors played a video of his confession, in which he confessed that he had helped Duke burn the corpse until “it looked like it was all ashes.” In 2017, small, burnt bone fragments were found in a field. Grenstead was pronounced dead in December 2010 in absentia.

The case has gained new public attention in recent years from up and vanishing podcasts.