Georgia ‘body’ discovery in forest turns out to be life-sized doll, sheriff’s department says



Sheriff’s deputies in Georgia were surprised to learn last week that what was reported to be a woman’s body found along a hiking trail was actually a “life-sized doll, complete with accessories.”

The doll, dubbed Selena, was seen in the Hitchiti National Forest and was reported to authorities last Thursday but responding deputies quickly realized it was just a case of littering, not homicide, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected to make a full recovery,” the department joked on its Facebook page.

MARYLAND FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE SUSPECTED HOME INTRUDER STUCK IN CHIMNEY

“In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering. If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe. But in the future, Please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way. ”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post racked up more than 37,000 likes and 7,500 comments by early Wednesday.

“Now that is funny don’t care who you are,” one person wrote.

“not if you’re Selena,” another replied.