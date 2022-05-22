Georgia felon with ‘lengthy criminal record’ shoots, kills neighbor while on active probation: police

Georgia felon with ‘prolonged criminal report’ shoots, kills neighbor while on active probation: police



In accordance with native police officers, Georgia was out on parole after being convicted of taking pictures his neighbor throughout an argument this weekend, with a “lengthy criminal report.”

Lamarion Shard Banks, 35, of Griffin, Georgia, within the Atlanta metropolitan space, was on active trial throughout his arrest on Friday for the homicide of 46-year-old Rafael Thomas.

The Griffin Police Division stated in a press release that officers responded to a name round 7 p.m. a couple of man being shot within the 100 block of West Tinsley Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered Thomas shot within the higher physique, and he was taken to a close-by hospital, the place he died of his accidents.

Witnesses advised police that Thomas and Banks had been arguing earlier than the taking pictures, though investigators are nonetheless investigating potential motives. Police obtained a search warrant for the deal with of a financial institution positioned at a couple of doorways down the identical road, the place they discovered a 9mm handgun with the identical kind and model of ammunition recovered from the scene of the taking pictures, based on the division.

FOX 5 Atlanta experiences that Banks has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm on the time of the crime.