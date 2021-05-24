Georgia Fowler shows off her burgeoning baby bump in activewear

Georgia Fowler is anticipating her first baby with boyfriend Nathan Dalah.

And on Sunday, the mannequin headed out for a coastal stroll, displaying off her rising bump in activewear as she loved the view.

The 28-year-old New Zealand-born magnificence had her stomach on show in skin-tight leggings.

Baby love: Georgia Fowler (pictured) is anticipating her first baby with boyfriend Nathan Dalah, and he or she headed out for a night at Sydney’s historic artwork museum on Monday

She rugged up in a vest and a baby blue shirt with lengthy sleeves, her eyes shielded with sun shades as she seemed out to sea.

In her caption, Georgia revealed that she was sporting her personal designs for Bec Judd’s label, Jaggard.

On Tuesday night time, the Victoria’s Secret mannequin headed out to dinner at Bambini Belief Restaurant & Wine Room, and a go to to the Artwork Gallery of NSW.

She once more confirmed off her bump, this time in a mirror selfie, the wonder posing in a black turtleneck and tights, with a white gown shirt excessive.

The mother-to-be additionally shared pictures of her meal, and playfully captioned the collection of photos: ‘Consuming for deux’.

Georgia revealed she’s anticipating her first baby with restaurateur boyfriend Nathan, 26, in April.

Wanting good: On Tuesday night time, the Victoria’s Secret mannequin headed out to dinner at Bambini Belief Restaurant & Wine Room, and a go to to the Artwork Gallery of NSW

The brunette magnificence wrote in the publish’s caption: ‘We won’t wait to fulfill you toddler.

‘It has been laborious to maintain this one quiet, however now it is fairly laborious to cover. Nathan and I could not be happier to share our thrilling information with you.

‘We can’t wait to fulfill you toddler and start our subsequent journey collectively. The most effective is but to return,’ she continued.

Love: Georgia revealed she’s anticipating her first baby with restaurateur boyfriend Nathan, 26, (left) in April

Nathan, a co-founder of the Fishbowl restaurant group, additionally shared the candy baby information on his respective Instagram account and revealed they’re having a daughter.

‘Past excited to welcome somewhat princess into the world with my superwoman,’ he wrote.

Georgia and Nathan confirmed their romance in February final 12 months.