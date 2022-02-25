Georgia GOP candidate, a retired Marine colonel, urges military to reverse transgender policy amid Ukraine war



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: A retired Marine Colonel who is running for Congress in Georgia has called on the US military to reverse its policy of recognizing transgender people, warning that welcoming individuals with gender dysphoria could weaken military performance and weaken US opponents in such a crisis. Such as Ukraine and Afghanistan.

“A strong military force is essential to counteract the growing situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan,” Col. Mitchell Swan, a Republican candidate in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, told Gadget Clock Digital. “Allowing transgender people to serve sends a message to our opponents that we are more focused on social experimentation than on the defense of our nation.”

Swann retired as a colonel after serving 30 years in the United States Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. He has led Marines abroad, assisted in direct operations in the Pacific, and shaped U.S. policy in the Middle East, according to his campaign.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Pentagon to allow open translating military service, reversing Trump policy

“For more than 246 years, our American armed forces have fought for independence at home and abroad; the process has earned a worldwide reputation for military professionalism, courage, and violence,” Swann said in a statement published on Gadget Clock Digital. “This reputation was developed by more than two centuries of innate American military culture, not American awakening culture.”

“Although we have the best military equipment and technology in any country, what makes our military truly unique is the diversity of our manpower,” added the retired Marine. “There is no nation other than America that has a wide mix of races, religions, citizenship, education and languages. Americans should be very proud of that.”

However, Swann noted that “serving in the military is not a right,” so the military maintains “strict ‘selected service’ standards.”

“In fact, many people have been disqualified from military service with certain conditions, such as wetting the bed and sleeping,” he noted. “They are not disqualified because they are bad people, but because these symptoms are considered psychological and emotional problems that are not conducive to a war environment. Gender dysphoria is not different and should be treated the same; that it is not appropriate to enhance military performance.” Unit morale. “

“We need to focus on preparing for military recruitment,” Swann told Gadget Clock Digital. “The military cannot afford to hire a transgender person who will need mental and physical attention from the first day to prepare for combat.”

Former President Obama allowed soldiers identified as transgender to serve in the military according to their self-identified gender. Former President Trump reversed this policy when allowing transgender soldiers joining under Obama to remain in their positions, requiring soldiers to serve “their biological sexuality.” Trump’s DOD policy excludes people from “psychosexual situations” such as “transsexualism, exhibitionism, transvestism, viewism” and many more.

President Biden has reversed Trump’s policy back to Obama policy.