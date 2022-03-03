Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate Perdue says top four Republicans in the state ‘let us down’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgia’s battlefield heats up as the country’s primary election campaign begins. The Republican race for governor in Peach State is drawing national attention as current Brian Kemp and top rival David Purdue Butt head.

Former Senator David Purdue spoke to Gadget Clock in an exclusive interview for preliminary talks. He says the reason he entered the race is not that he is “dying to be governor” but that he does not think Governor Camp has what it takes to win in November.

Proud of his support from former President Trump, Purdue is “trying to save our state from becoming the governor of Stacey Abrams,” he said. “I don’t believe Brian can pull all the parts of the camp [Republican] Party together because he hasn’t told Trump much about things in the last two years. He leaned towards our election to let Stacey Abrams take charge of our election in Georgia. “

Voters at home have “two choices,” said Cody Hall, a spokesman for the Campaign campaign.

“The governor, who has a record … the lowest unemployment rate, the record-breaking number of jobs and investments, even during a global epidemic,” Hall said. “Now compare that to a failed politician who is attacking the 7,500 jobs coming to the local community, who is attacking the state’s involvement in economic development, and who has made a career outsourcing American jobs abroad.”

Barney Sanders praises Putin, scolds Trump: ‘offensive’

Hall recently mentioned a 20 5 billion investment deal with Rivian Automotive in December 2021, mediated by the government camp. Purdue criticized the move, saying Kemp was “selling.” [Georgia] To George Soros, who recently bought about 20 million shares of the company, a growing number of residents in the area where the new manufacturing plant is expected to be located say they oppose the deal and believe the governor is not listening to their concerns.

Perdue acknowledges that the current shape of the Republican Party in Georgia is questionable. He says the state’s top four Republican elected officials have “disappointed us.” He called it an “unholy alliance” between Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Donald Trump called it that, and we can’t let it happen again. That’s why I have Trump’s support,” Purdue said.

Despite acknowledging that while some Georgian voters may question the Republican Party as a whole, Purdue is not afraid to defend the GOP.

“I’m a Republican, and I’m questioning that, but that doesn’t change the policy issue,” Purdue said proudly. “I’m not happy with the way our leaders have handled this thing over the last two years, but I’m still a Republican and I believe in that Republican policy. And the evidence is irresistible to the failure of all Democrats across the country.”

Trump, at CPAC, once teased 2024; Cruz says Trump ‘wants to make first decision’

Part of the turmoil in Georgia during the 2020 election cycle stemmed from former President Trump, who made baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. Three recounts confirm preliminary results: President Biden wins Georgia. But the former president has consistently rejected the results, most recently bringing allegations of fraud during his speech at the CPAC on 26 February.

“Ballots were smuggled and sold on an unprecedented scale in Georgia and other swing states,” Trump claimed.

With the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, former President Trump commented in a radio interview that Vladimir Putin called the Russian president “talented” on the day he ordered the deployment of troops to Ukraine’s separatist-backed territory. Asked for his reaction, Purdue stood firm with the former president.

“A lot is taken out of context, but what he’s talking about is that Putin played Biden like a champ. I mean, he really did,” Purdue said.