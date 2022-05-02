Georgia GOP gubernatorial clash: Kemp brings in big bucks as he faces Trump-backed challenge from Perdue



Exclusive: With just three weeks to go until the early days in Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has filled the bosom of his powerful campaign war.

Kemp – the first-term conservative governor facing an initial challenge from former GOP Sen. David Purdue, who enjoys the support of former President Donald Trump – raised more than 7 2.7 million in April to campaign for his re-election. And the governor will report হাতে 10.7 million in cash to his campaign treasury.

Under Trump’s attack, KEMP gains strength

Fundraising figures, which were first shared nationally with Gadget Clock Digital on Monday, cover the period starting April 5, the end of the month, after the end of the Georgia legislature session. Georgia’s governor, other elected state officials, and state legislators have been barred for decades from contributing to their personal campaign committees during the legislature’s session.

Kemp raised 7.4 million from July 1, 2021 to January 10 of this year – while the 2022 legislature is in session – with $ 12.7 million in cash. And he has benefited from a large fundraiser over Perdue, who raised $ 1.1 million from the start of his campaign in early December to the end of January, roughly $ 1 million in his treasury. Perdue still files its latest fundraising report.

Camp Campaign Manager Bobby Saparo said, “Following the courageous leadership of the governor in the most conservative legislature session ever, our campaign puts our foot on the gas in April.”

And Sapporo predicted that “the momentum is with our campaign, and we will continue to work outside of our competition to ensure victory in May and November.”

Purdue says Trump will do “whatever it takes” to help him hit KEMP

Kemp enjoys a big lead over Purdue in another important metric – public opinion polls. In three recent polls, the governor holds a huge 25-point lead over Purdue.

Four years ago, in support of Trump, Kemp narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams to win the governorship. But Kemp gained Trump’s displeasure in late 2020, after multiple recounts of votes confirmed President Biden’s narrow victory in the Georgia presidential election. Trump, who unsuccessfully called on state governors and other top Republican officials to overturn the results, has now returned to Georgia twice to campaign against Kemp.

Trump has been urging Purdue to challenge the governor for months, and he backed Purdue late last year, a day after the former senator began his bid. Purdue announced his candidacy just days after Abrams, a Democratic franchise champion and rising star, began his second bid for governor.

What the latest Gadget Clock poll shows in the GOP clash for the governor of Georgia

Abrams, a fundraising giant, has raised $ 9.25 million since the start of his December 1 campaign at the end of January. Abrams, who has not run for the Democratic nomination, has not yet submitted his latest fundraising report.

Fundraising is a key barometer of a candidate’s popularity, support and strength. And candidates can use campaign cash to create grassroots outreach, recruit staff, travel and create and run ads.

In addition to Purdue, Kemp is facing initial challenges from three lesser-known candidates – Catherine Davis, Candice Taylor and Tom Williams. After Kemp and Purdue faced two debates last week, all five candidates shared the stage in a debate on Sunday, the final one before the May 24 primary.

Preliminary voting for the primary has started on Monday and will continue till May 20.