Georgia GOP gubernatorial clash: Perdue goes to CPAC to make case to Trump voters



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Governorate candidate and former Georgian Sen. David Purdue turned his attention to President Biden while speaking at the largest annual gathering of conservative activists and leaders.

And in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital on the last day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Purdue also targeted GoP Governor Brian Kemp, who is competing in Purdue Georgia’s May 24 primary.

“Joe Biden has brought us high gas prices and fugitive inflation,” Purdue complained, noting that he had targeted the president in front of a huge CPAC crowd on Sunday. A few minutes ago, he attacked Kemp as “a politician with a 20-year career who is desperate to keep his job.”

Georgia Gop Garnatorial Conflict: KMP Uses Trump’s Past Words to Target

Four years ago, in support of then-President Trump, Kemp narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams to win the governorship.

But the governor gained Trump’s wrath in late 2020, when he confirmed Biden’s narrow victory in the presidential election in Georgia, after two recounts of votes. Trump, who unsuccessfully called on Kemp and other top Republican officials in the state to overturn the results, has repeatedly promised to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp. For months, former President Purdue has been urging Kemp to challenge him in the primary, and he backed him the day after his bid began late last year.

Encouraged by Trump, Purdue has launched an initial challenge against the KMP

Perdue’s move puts an epic and increasingly nasty GOP in a one-time hard red state with early war camps that have become battlegrounds for a top general election. Kemp is also facing initial challenges from lesser-known candidates.

Asked about the divisive tone of the initial race, Purdue pointed to Camp Camp’s campaign, saying, “In their first attempt in December, they started with negative advertising … it didn’t move at all.”

Purdue also questioned Kemp’s ability to rally Georgian Republican voters in the November general election against Abrams. Purdue, the franchise organizer, former state Democratic legislature leader and his party’s rising national star, began his second direct race for governor a week before he jumped into the race. Abrams made more than 9 million in the first two months of his campaign.

Trump targeted KMP in Purdue’s first ad Blitz

“My question to Georgia is very simple – if Brian Kemp had been able to unite our team and stand against Stacey Abrams, wouldn’t he have been able to do it already,” Purdue argued. “We have a split party … I don’t believe Brian Camp will be able to bring out the disgruntled voters about 2020 and rally them against Stacey Abrams.”

But Kemp currently has the cash advantage of a large campaign on Perdue and enjoys the edge in public opinion polls.

Camp Gov. Cody Hall told Gadget Clock that “Governor Kemp has spent the last few months campaigning across Georgia, sharing a record of his conservative results.” “Meanwhile, David Purdue is running a desperate campaign of false attacks that is fighting for votes and fundraising. If the former senator is upset about the current situation in the Georgia Republican primary, he just has to look in the mirror.”

Trump, who has been ousted from the White House for 13 months, remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP because of his role as a kingmaker in the Republican primary and flirting for the presidency in 2024. Appreciated the ad

“I talk to him often. He’s coming to Georgia in person,” Purdue said of the former president.

Brian Preston of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.