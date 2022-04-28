Georgia gov: Federal judge orders special committee to stop raising funds for Kemp



A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a special committee affiliated with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp should suspend campaign fundraising for his re-election bid until the GOP primary, according to a report.

Judge Mark Cohen ruled that the leadership committee, Georgian First, could not raise money until a GOP governor candidate had made a decision, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The law allows governors and lieutenant governors, opposition-nominated candidates, and caucuses from both parties in the State House and Senate to form leadership committees. Donors can pay as much as they want, while they cannot directly pay more than $ 7,600 for candidates for the statewide office in the primary or general election and $ 4,500 for a runoff election.

The camp’s leadership committee allows the governor to bypass laws that indicate how much a person or business can donate to a candidate. His GOP challenger, former U.S. Sen. David Purdue, and his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams, whom he faced in 2018, both criticized the leadership committee system, saying it unjustly aided the camp.

Abrams’ campaign last week called on the judge to stop making unlimited contributions to the camp committee. Cohen had earlier denied Abrams requests to start taking unlimited amounts but he is hoping to get a Democratic nomination on May 24.

During the April 11 hearing, Cohen told his lawyers that the right way to challenge Georgia law was to follow Kemp’s Georgian First Committee.

Days later, Cohen rejected a campaign request before the May 24 primary to allow Abrams to raise unlimited money through his One Georgia Committee – although Abrams remains unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Purdue has already sued the law, saying the camp could raise unlimited money in the Republican primary and that Purdue’s failure to do so was unfair. Since there are additional candidates, Republicans cannot determine the nominee until the June runoff.

Cohen ruled in February that Kemp could no longer afford to spend any money from the committee on his initial campaign. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Trump’s government. Kemp has appealed the ruling.

At a hearing Thursday, Cohen said the rules unfairly balanced the camp because no other candidate could have a leadership committee under the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In a statement sent to Gadget Clock, Abrams’ campaign said, “We are pleased with the court’s decision to sign the Brian Kemp Act today to facilitate both recognized and unconstitutional fundraising.”

“After months of having the exclusive power to raise unlimited funds as a result of a bill signed by Brian Kemp, Kemp will no longer be able to raise these funds when Stacey Abrams and One Georgia are deprived of equal power to operate under the same rules.”

Gadget Clock reached out to Georgian First and the governor’s office for comment. The U.S. District Court for the District of Northern Georgia does not comment on lawsuits as a matter of policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.