Georgia gov race: Gov. Kemp, David Perdue shout and throw ‘spaghetti’ in fiery Republican debate



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Purdue and current Gov. Brian Kemp did not attack each other Thursday night in a debate over the Republican Party’s nomination for governor.

In the final debate before the preliminary vote begins on May 2, the two Republican candidates debated well-known issues such as the conduct of the 2020 election, former President Trump’s approval, crime in Georgia and a better plan to end economic suffering from the record – high inflation.

With each candidate returning to the familiar line of attack related to the 2020 election, Purdue complained that the camp had split the Republican Party and lost the trust of voters.

Georgia Govt: Federal Judges Order Special Committee to Stop Funding for KMP

“People have lost confidence in you, and lost confidence in the voting system. You will not own the fact that you have truly certified the election, Governor, without investigation,” Purdue said.

“A lot of spaghetti is being thrown at the wall, Lord of Mercy,” Kemp responded, adding that the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and its own office had conducted the investigation.

Kemp firmly defended his record and expressed displeasure at Purdue’s statement. “Senator Purdue is lying about my record because he doesn’t have one of his own,” Kemp said, a phrase he repeated many times during the hour-long debate.

Purdue accused Kemp of violating his oath by suppressing voter fraud claims after the 2020 election, and blamed the governor for his loss to Democratic Sen. John Osaf in the January 2021 special election.

Purdue insisted he had won the special election with 90,000 votes, to which Kemp responded: “If you defeated John Osaf, why aren’t you a US senator?”

“Because you let him steal the election, Governor,” Purdue said.

At another point, Perdue accuses Kemp of refusing to fix election laws regarding the November 2020 election signature verification, ballot collection and unsafe drop-box election – which he claims contributed to his loss against Osaf.

Georgia Governorate Race: KEMP leads AJC poll on Trump-backed Purdue

Kemp said, “Lord of mercy, he’s lying again. It’s really sad,” Kemp said. “You can’t change the law in the middle of an election that is happening, which includes your runoff,” he continued.

Purdue defended his proposal to end state income tax and called for the formation of “an electoral law enforcement agency that does nothing but enforce electoral law.”

Kemp called Perdue’s plan to end the state’s income tax “vague, Washington DC math” because it would require raising other taxes to make up about half of the $ 14 billion revenue – state budget. Purdue hit back that Kemp Rivian Automotive, an electric truck startup, had taken “several million dollars” to invest in a development that George Soros had invested earlier this year.

Georgia govt official clashes: KEMP charges ‘rich to send jobs to China’

Purdue added that Georgia would attract more business if the crime rate under Kemp’s surveillance was lower and the state had no income tax.

Purdue’s position is that even if Kemp wins the primary nomination, he will never have the support of Trump – and that means he will probably lose to Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in November.

“I do believe [Trump’s endorsement]And with everyone’s help and votes, we will stop this frenzy and we will defeat Stacey Abrams, even though our governors have split the party, “Purdue said.

“I’m here to defend my kingdom. This man has sold us to the far left,” Purdue said.

Kemp insisted he had a record of losing to Abrams for the second time. “We need to have someone who will focus today and focus on how we won in November – don’t try to look back like David Purdue and Stacey Abrams and admit that they lost an election because they didn’t have a winning record.” Kemp says.