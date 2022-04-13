Georgia Gov. signs major constitutional carry bill into law



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed into law a law Tuesday removing gun owners’ licenses and background checks for carrying firearms in public, which has been highly praised by state gun owners.

Joining supporters outside Gable Sporting Goods in Douglasville on Tuesday, the Republican governor celebrated the new law, saying it would ensure citizens’ right to defend themselves in public, Atlanta Fox 5 reported.

“SB 319 ensures that law-abiding Georgians – law-abiding Georgians, including our daughter and your family – can defend themselves without the permission of the state government. The US Constitution gives us that right, not the government,” said Kemp. They are also licensed to carry in other states and are allowed to do so here in Georgia. “

The new law, known as the “Constitutional Carry Act,” cleared both chambers of the state legislature in early April, much to the praise of Second Amendment advocates in the state and across the country.

“This is not a bill that is going to create more crime. It allows law-abiding citizens in Georgia to carry weapons without a license,” said Sen. Jason Annavitarte, a Republican, reported to Fox 5.

On Tuesday, Camp Georgia signed into law recognizing and accepting other states’ secret carrying permits.

Critics have quickly condemned both new laws.

“This law would allow individuals with potential criminal histories to purchase a gun through a private sale to legally carry a hidden, loaded weapon into our community,” said state representative Kimberly Alexander, a Democrat, according to the report.

The bill also drew criticism from Kemp’s Trump-backed primary governorate opponent, former Sen. David Purdue, who applauded the bill’s signature but criticized Kemp for taking “four years” to sign it.