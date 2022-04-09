World

Georgia gun range shooting leaves 3 dead: reports

1 day ago
Three people were killed in a gunfight with gunmen in Georgia on Friday night, the report said.

According to Atlanta FOX 5, the incident at Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range in Coweta County, south of Atlanta, was a suspected robbery that occurred after being closed for the night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among the investigating agencies.

A sign for lock stock & barrel shooting range in Coweta County, Georgia, seen from the street.

(Google Maps)

Gun range weapons could be stolen during the incident, Fox 5 reported.

This story is evolving. Check back for updates.

