Georgia infant died after father allegedly put alcohol in bottle; parents charged with murder



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgia’s two parents are facing murder and child abuse charges after their 4-week-old baby died of alcohol poisoning last week.

Sydnei Moran Dunn, 24, and Marquis Simon Colvin, 25, have both been charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless behavior. Colvin was also charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and possession of a firearm for violating parole.

They brought their baby to Atlanta Children’s Health Care on the afternoon of April 13th. Hospital officials were apprehensive about why the child was not responsive, and called deputies from the Palding County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

A 6-month-old baby has been shot dead in Atlanta

Dawn first told deputies that he had “drunk large quantities of alcohol the day before and that the baby must have been poisoned by alcohol while breastfeeding,” but later admitted that Colvin had kept alcohol in the baby’s bottle.

Authorities searched their home later that evening and found evidence of the crime, as well as a firearm, which Colvin had been banned from since he was a criminal.

The baby died the day after it was brought to the hospital, and health workers found that the baby had four times the legal limit for alcohol in their system for an adult.