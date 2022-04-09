Georgia inmate charged decades later in 1982 killing of Army private



A Georgia grand jury has convicted a convicted murderer of life imprisonment for an unrelated murder in connection with the death of an Army private man who was found dead on the side of the road by gunfire decades ago.

Marcellus McCluster, 64, was issued an arrest warrant for the death of Renেনে Don Blackmore at a correctional facility near Augusta, where he was held in custody for the 1983 Stuart County murder case. Authorities say the charges against him include one count of manslaughter and four counts.

Blackmore, 20, an Arizona resident, was in Fort Benning, Georgia when he went missing on April 29, 1982. He disappeared on his way back to his barracks from Columbus, a town outside the military base.

A month later, his wallet and sweater were found on the side of the road in Cuseta, a few miles from the Army Post.

On June 28, 1982, Blackmore’s body was found on a logging road a few miles south of Chattanooga County, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds told a news conference Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the blast.

Kimberly Schwartz, an assistant district attorney at the Chattanooga Judicial Circuit, noted that there is no law restricting murder.

“Of all the crimes in the book, this is the one that deprives the victim of the basic rights that we all have, the right to live the rest of our lives that we have been given,” he said.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the GBI have identified McCluster as a potential suspect within a year of his murder. But in the end the investigation came to a halt.

In 2020, Reynolds started a cold case unit consisting of retired GBI investigators. Blackmore’s death was the unit’s primary focus, he said.

Officials did not disclose any evidence they had taken to McCluster.

In a statement, Blackmore’s mother, Donna Reitman, thanked investigators for not finding her daughter’s killer.

“I have lived through these 40 years and have always felt pain because of his absence,” he said. “And he did not even bother to trust anyone outside his family and friends. It is with a grateful heart that on March 28, 2022, this belief was shown to be untrue.”

McCluster is expected to be arraigned in Chattanooga County Court on April 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.