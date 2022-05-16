Georgia jail worker on the run after attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates, sheriff says



A Georgia girl is on the run after attempting to smuggle drugs and different illicit drugs right into a county jail the place she labored, authorities mentioned Sunday.

TreQuera Lashell Ford, a 24-year-old contract medical worker at Fulton County Jail, arrived for her shift on Saturday after smelling marijuana, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labt informed FOX5 Atlanta.

When a safety checkpoint guard requested Ford about the unusual scent, the 24-year-old mentioned he left one thing in his automotive and left his belongings exterior the facility, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Inside Ford’s bag, deputies mentioned they discovered 192.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two packets of chewing tobacco, 200 Newport cigarettes and confidential medical data. Cigarettes are banned in prisons, a tobacco-free zone.

Ford has been charged with crossing the jail guard line with prohibited objects, possessing cocaine and marijuana for distribution functions, obstructing a regulation enforcement officer and evading a police officer.

Labott informed the station that authorities had “zero tolerance” for these attempting to smuggle prohibited objects into prisons, and the deputy praised Ford for his “good intentions” in stopping him.

“There’s an expectation and a authorized requirement that people serving jail companies adjust to the regulation and work to preserve the safety of the facility and never put others in danger,” Labott mentioned. “When somebody violates that perception and the regulation, we’re obliged to file a legal grievance.

Ford is believed to be touring in a black Nissan Ultima.

Authorities warned the public not to strategy the fugitive and to name 911 instantly.