Georgia man accused of stabbing police officer indicted for killing firefighter, wife



A Cob County grand jury has indicted a man on charges of cruelty to his new neighbor – a firefighter and his wife – and the baby of the slain couple, who were reportedly left alone at home for hours after the murder, according to the report.

Matthew Lange, 22, is also charged Stabbing Sandy Springs, a Georgia police officer, in November, two days after the alleged murder. Fulton County court records show the case is still pending, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Lange’s 27-year-old brother, Austin William Lange, was identified as the man who fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer and shot himself with an officer’s gun last August.

Austin Lange was arrested in April 2021 on charges of breaking into a house that shared a back fence with him. The home was sold a few months later to Cherokee County firefighters Timothy Justin Hicks and Amber Hicks, both 31-year-olds.

During the break-in, the homeowner, Philip Brent, told the Associated Press that this was the end result of a long-running harassment campaign against Brent and his then-fianc.

Matthew Lange was charged Thursday with a count of 13 counts of manslaughter – the intentional murder of Hicks on November 17. Their bodies were found the next day in their home.

She is accused of torturing their 2-year-old son physically and emotionally because the child was alone for 12 hours, “unable to feed himself, change his diaper or get his parents’ attention.” When police found the baby, he was physically unharmed, WXIA-TV reported.

Matthew Lange is being held without bond in Fulton County, where he was arrested Nov. 19 for stabbing a Sandy Springs police officer who responded to a theft report. Investigators say Lange was shot twice by other officers. The officer who was stabbed has since returned to duty, WSB-TV reported.

Sandy Springs has filed 35 criminal counts against Police Lange, including attempted murder of 10 police officers, aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal obstruction.

Allegations in Cobb County include tampering with evidence in the alleged removal of shell casing from the murder scene, Waga-TV reported.

