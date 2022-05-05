Georgia man arrested for probation violation fails to disclose he left baby in car, now faces murder charge



A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree murder for leaving his 6-month-old daughter in a car for hours.

David Japage McCurry Whatley, 20, went to the Snellville Police Department office shortly after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to pick up a gun they had and was arrested on a warrant for his arrest on a probationary matter. Violation

Whitley was taken to the Guinness County Jail and arrested.

On Tuesday night, according to police, an 8-month-old baby was taken by his grandmother to the emergency room. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the 8-month-old girl was identified as Whitley’s daughter and pronounced dead.

The baby’s grandmother told hospital staff that the 8-month-old baby was left in Whatley’s car after traffic was stopped.

Police found Whitley’s car parked at Snellville City Hall outside a dumpster, the report said.

Whatley did not tell police that his daughter was in the car, trying to pick up the gun.

Snellville Police Department Detective Jeff Manelli said he was “absolutely surprised” that Whitley left his daughter in the car.

“I was absolutely amazed that someone could leave an 8-month-old baby in a car, park away from our building and walk here knowing the baby was in the car,” Whitley said.

He was released on bail pending arrest in connection with a probation violation, but was remanded in custody on Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder.

The incident is under investigation.