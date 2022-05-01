Georgia man charged with his wife’s murder after telling officers she committed suicide: police



Georgia law enforcement officials arrested a man Saturday in connection with the murder of his wife and filed a lawsuit that was initially thought to be suicide, police said.

The incident happened in March when Jones County officers were dispatched to the home of Shayan Schroeder, who was found dead at gunpoint, WGXA-TV reported.

Although the case was initially thought to be a suicide, officers were skeptical of the details of the case and the testimony of her husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, officials said.

According to the report, Sheriff Butch Reese said, “The reactionary deputies felt that something was not right in this case, and fortunately they believed in their instincts.”

Jones County deputies said an investigation was launched and eventually determined that the case was a homicide allegation that was staged by Scarborough in an attempt to defraud law enforcement officials.

The husband was later charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, police said.

In a statement, Sheriff Reese thanked investigators for avoiding a possible “massive miscarriage of justice”, the WGXA reported.

Scarborough has a criminal record, one of which was an arrest in early March when he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.