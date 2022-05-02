Georgia man charged with murder after allegedly staging wife’s death as suicide



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Georgia man has been charged with murder after accusing his wife of committing suicide.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Troy Newton Scarborough has been arrested without charge on criminal charges, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a criminal commission related to the death of his wife, Shane Schroeder.

Deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a suicide on Holoman Road near Gray, Georgia on March 27, about an hour and forty minutes drive southwest of Atlanta. Upon arrival, they found Schroeder dead with a gunshot wound to the head. .

NC woman stabs Jimmy John’s 16-year-old worker for sandwich order mix-up: Police

Jones County Sheriff Butch Rees explained in a statement Friday, “Respondent deputies felt that something was not right in this case, and fortunately they believed in their instincts.”

Scarborough was arrested in March after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and has been in custody ever since. Reese did not say whether Schroeder was arrested before or after he was found dead, or whether he had released information about who called 911.

While in Scarborough custody, the sheriff said “investigators are busy reviewing all the evidence related to Schroeder’s death.”

“Without any exercise, it has been determined that Scarborough caused Schroeder’s death,” Reese said.

He did not disclose what evidence led investigators to that conclusion.

“I would like to thank our investigators and deputies for all their hard work, without which the trial could be a huge abortion,” Sheriff added, “thanking the FBI for the technical expertise and assistance in this case.”

If you or someone you know is suicidal, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).